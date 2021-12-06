3 things we clearly learnt about Stoke City after their 2-0 win over QPR

Stoke stormed back into the play-off picture with an emphatic 2-0 win over QPR at the weekend and they’ll be more confident than ever of staying in the top six now and securing a potential promotion spot come the end of the season.

The young and talented Tyrese Campbell gave his side the lead early on in the first half and the Potters battled hard to take that lead into the second half.

The Hoops managed to get some chances and were eventually awarded a penalty and an opportunity to tie the game. Charlie Austin though saw it saved by the Stoke keeper and the home side were made to pay even more just over ten minutes later, as Mario Vrancic added to the Potters lead.

It meant that the away side bagged the three points and pushed their way back into the play-off places – but what else did we learn about Stoke from their victory over QPR?

Adam Davies is a very good goalkeeper at this level

If you look at the stats from this tie, you can see just how invaluable Davies was to Stoke during the game. Not only did he save a penalty to keep his side in front but he was forced to make stop after stop, as the Hoops bombarded his goal.

With nine saves in total and with QPR having a whopping nine shots on target, with seven off target, it’s a wonder that Stoke came away with a clean sheet.

You could put it down to a lack of clinicalness in front of goal from the likes of Charlie Austin and Ilias Chair but in actual fact, it came down to an absolutely barnstorming performance from the shot-stopper.

He was incredible and kept the Potters in the tie until they wrapped up the points nearly ten minutes from time. If he can keep it up, he will be an extremely important player to them for the rest of the season.

Stoke don’t need the ball to win games

Stoke don’t need to be constantly on possession and in control of the play to brush aside the opposition and win games.

QPR had lots more possession than the Potters and a whole lot more shots too. It didn’t matter though to Stoke, as they were able to soak up the pressure, hit the Hoops on the break and take their chances when they got them.

Although not always easy watching for the club’s fans (they won’t want to see Stoke sit back and absorb pressure for 90 minutes every week, as it will be no good for the nerves) they’ve proven that they can win games in whatever way they need to. That is a valuable trait to have in a promotion-battling side.

Tyrese Campbell can be the goal-getter Stoke need this year

Tyrese Campbell was back with a bang for Stoke against QPR. The 21-year-old has had to make do with very little gametime for the club in recent weeks, making small cameos from the bench. Last week he got a lot longer but flattered to deceive – this week he looked much more like the player Potters’ fans know he can be.

The attacker had two shots on target – one of which was the goal. His stats show that he can be an efficient striker and a clinical one at that. Give him the chances, even if there aren’t man, and he can bag the goals you need.

Not only that, but he also proved he is capable of bringing his teammates into play and holding the ball up too with 11 accurate passes in QPR’s half and one key pass to boot. The 21-year-old has plenty of time to get even better too – and if Stoke make him their main attacker this year, they could reap the rewards come the end of the season.