3 things we clearly learnt about Stoke City after their 1-1 draw with Burnley

Stoke City managed to rescue a point in the closing stages of their showdown with Burnley at Turf Moor last night.

Having witnessed their side suffer a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Watford last weekend, the club’s supporters would have been fearing the worst when Burnley opened the scoring.

Connor Roberts fired an effort past Josef Bursik in the 54th minute after being played through by Josh Brownhill.

With time running out for Stoke, Harry Clarke stepped up the mark as he headed home from Tariqe Fosu’s cross.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three things we clearly learnt about the Potters after their 1-1 draw with Burnley…

Stoke possess the character that is required to push on at this level

Stoke could have collapsed after conceding the opening goal in last night’s clash after recently being outclassed by Watford.

However, the Potters instead responded well to this setback and eventually levelled proceedings in this particular fixture.

The nature of this fightback suggests that Stoke do possess the character that is required to push forward as a club at this level.

Fosu deserves a run in the Potters’ starting eleven

Fosu made his third consecutive start for Stoke last night and produced an encouraging display against the Clarets.

As well as setting up Clarke’s goal, the former Oxford United man made five tackles and won three aerial duels as he recorded a club-high WhoScored match rating of 8.19.

Utilised as a wing-back in this fixture, it could be argued that Fosu should now be handed a prolonged run in Stoke’s starting eleven by Alex Neil as he could potentially improve as a player by featuring regularly in the coming weeks.

Stoke should now be looking to build upon their recent away displays in their upcoming home fixtures

Since handing over the reins to Neil, Stoke have managed to accumulate a respectable total of five points from their last three away games.

In order to climb the Championship standings, the Potters will need to build upon these displays by securing positive results at the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters have only won one of their five home league matches and were particularly underwhelming against Watford.

Set to host Sheffield United on Saturday, Stoke will be determined to get back to winning ways in this particular fixture.