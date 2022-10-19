3 things we clearly learnt about Stoke City after their 1-0 defeat v Rotherham

Stoke City are still looking for consistency this season and despite Alex Neil’s appointment as manager at the Bet365 Stadium, they are still struggling to produce results week on week.

Last night the Potters hosted Rotherham United who have had a solid start to the new season despite being a newly promoted side.

Despite going into the game having recently beaten Sheffield United and Preston North End, Stoke found themselves on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline last night.

The result means Alex Neil’s side now sit 16th in the league.

With that in mind, here we take a look at three things we learnt about Stoke during last night’s game.

They need to be more effective with possession

When you look at the statistics from last night’s game, it’s actually surprising that Stoke were the side to lose as they were the dominant side throughout the game.

They were the side with the majority of the possession having 68% vs 32% for Rotherham.

However, when you consider that it was a low scoring game with no goals for Stoke, you have to question their ability to use the ball effectively and get them into good places going forward.

It’s a positive to have the most of the share of possession and it shows an ability to keep the ball. However, to make it count, the Potters now need to be looking at how they make sure they use all that time on the ball to their advantage.

They lack confidence up front

The shooting statistics from last night’s game are staggering as the Potters had 29 shots on target, 12 of which were on target.

From that alone, we can see that the Potters should have scored and have to be taking advantage of games like that if they want to pick up three points.

Top scorer for Stoke this season is Lewis Baker who has four goals under his belt so far with Ben Wilmot just behind him with two.

Therefore, we can see that there isn’t one player in the side who is scoring the majority of the goals which could be a contribution of a lack of confidence in front of goal.

However, it’s worth the players remembering that the goals will be what make the difference.

They need to erase silly errors

Whilst Stoke had plenty of shots themselves, Rotherham had just four one of which were on target but were still able to score.

However, given the Millers scored just six minutes into the game, it suggests that Stoke not managing to settle into the game soon enough with Rotherham taking advantage from a set piece.

When you consider the difference in the number of shots both teams had, the Potters can’t be happy with losing that game.

However, even if they weren’t able to find the confidence to score, they have to make sure they are at the top of their game for the full 90 minutes as they look for results going forward.