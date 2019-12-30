3 things we clearly learnt about Stoke after Fulham defeat

Stoke City suffered their 16th league defeat of the season against Fulham on Sunday, losing 1-0 at Craven Cottage.

Michael O’Neill simply cannot build any consistency with the Potters at present, having failed to follow up the 3-2 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day with a result at Fulham.

Heading into the game against Scott Parker’s promotion chasing side, Stoke were hoping to move clear of the bottom three.

However, they couldn’t do that with Bobby Reid netting the only goal of the game on the 26th minute and Stoke were unable to bounce back.

The Potters will now prepare to face Huddersfield on New Years Day in what is a crucial game.

Take part in our latest Stoke City quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 13 Who is the current Stoke city number 9? Sam Vokes Saido Berahino Peter Etebo Lee Gregory

Here we look at THREE things we learnt about the game yesterday…

They are inconsistent

Rewind back to the 23rd November, O’Neill’s side secured a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic thanks to a 93rd minute winner, and they repeated a similar feat against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day, scoring two late stoppage time goals.

The majority of sides that do win games like that often push on to win their next game, but O’Neill has failed to find consistency, and it was strange that the heroes of that win over the Owls were left on the bench for the visit to Craven Cottage.

Six shots less against Fulham than in the game against Sheffield Wednesday, it did seem that Stoke were looking for a point.

Things will need to improve in January if they are to get out of the bottom four.

Lee Gregory continues to struggle

Lee Gregory continues to start in the Stoke XI and that is probably the biggest confusion at the moment in terms of the starting side.

The 31-year-old striker has not scored since O’Neill’s first game in charge against Barnsley back in November, yet the other strikers in the squad have all netted since.

Mame Biram-Diouf, Tyrese Campbell and Sam Vokes have all looked more dangerous, but it seems O’Neill prefers those three for late substitutions and goals.

Gregory has scored three goals in 19 games this term, and it may be wise for O’Neill to hand someone else a start sooner rather than later.

January is crucial

In general, the football has slightly improved at Stoke since O’Neill arrived, but they still look very lethargic and slow, taking too long to build an attack, and struggling to build momentum on the pitch.

Such football is a worry and it’s clear that the January window is going to be crucial to get in new players to help the side improve.