Whilst the Championship is notoriously known around the world for its unpredictable nature, even the most pessimistic of Southampton fans who either made the arduous journey in the early hours of Saturday morning or watched via the Sky Sports cameras would have surely not predicted this outcome.

After making a highly positive start to the campaign under Russell Martin, Saints came into the early kick-off at the Stadium of Light with a chance to sit top of the league ahead of the 3pm outings, but instead were left cursing their performance as they were brought back down to earth with a significant bump.

Here are three takeaways from the 5-0 scoreline from a Southampton perspective.

The tone was set straight away

The away side found themselves on the back foot straight away against a dynamic, energetic and youthful Sunderland side that would always pose a threat regardless, but the tone of the match was set straight away and Saints were unable to retrieve a real foothold in the contest.

Jack Clarke's headed opener after just 52 seconds was a sign of things to come, before Pierre Ekwah's first of two strikes - this one deflected - gave the hosts a 2-0 lead within just six minutes.

This gave Martin's side an enormous mountain to climb, and their only spell of 'dominance' saw 91% of the ball in the following ten minutes, but lacked any purpose in their play, and they were soon punished again by Ekwah, who made it three before half-time before further goals from Bradley Dack and 16-year-old Chris Rigg in the dying embers of the game.

Southampton are far from perfect

Despite picking up ten points from the opening five matches heading into the international break, the manner of this defeat highlights that whilst they are expected to compete at the top end of the table, Martin's side are far from the finished article.

In fact, after the completion of Saturday's matches, Southampton currently have the leakiest defence in the division, despite being in sixth place.

With the calibre of defenders still at the club despite losing the likes of Armel Bella-Kotchap, Tino Livramento and Mohamed Salisu, Southampton still fielded a high-quality back four for the standards of the Championship, but were picked off at will, especially in wide areas.

Martin described his players' performance to Sky Sports as going into "self-preservation mode", which potentially shows they are still suffering a hangover from last season's relegation.

Southampton's concerns moving forward

This is the first time Southampton's attacking outlets such as Che Adams, Adam Armstrong and Samuel Edozie struggled during this campaign, and could be a problem moving forward if upcoming opponents such as Leicester, Ipswich and Leeds United are to deploy similar ideas out of possession to the Black Cats.

Throughout the game, Saints passing accuracy in Sunderland's half was high, showing that Martin isn't going to shy away from his highly-reputable possession style, but with a low shot accuracy rate, it gives him plenty to think about.

The midfield of Smallbone, Downes and Armstrong on paper possesses so much threat, but in comparison to their Sunderland counterparts were so lethargic and devoid of ideas at times as a result of the Black Cats inviting pressure, but having the confidence and energy when turning the ball over, which was exemplified by the fifth goal.