Highlights Southampton's poor form continues as they suffer their fourth straight defeat, leaving them in the bottom half of the table.

Manager Russell Martin is under increasing pressure to turn things around, as the fans grow frustrated with the team's lack of results.

The players also need to take responsibility for their poor performance, as they are not meeting the standards expected of them, both tactically and mentally.

Southampton’s poor form continued on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by struggling Middlesbrough.

4 Southampton suffer fourth straight defeat

After a fine start to the season, things have started to go wrong very quickly for Russell Martin on the south coast.

Heavy defeats against Sunderland and Leicester was followed by a narrow loss against Ipswich, but they had hoped to bounce back against a Boro outfit that were yet to win in the Championship.

A goal from Adam Armstrong offered hope that Southampton had turned their corner, but Riley McGree and a Jonny Howson penalty condemned the side to another loss.

The defeat means Martin’s men are now in the bottom half of the table, and here we look at THREE things we learnt from the clash…

3 Russell Martin is under pressure

It’s too soon to say Martin should be sacked, and it’s important to note that he was brought in to deliver a long-term project which included transforming the style of play.

Nevertheless, the results at the moment are unacceptable. Martin has a squad that, on paper, is better than the vast majority in the league, yet they’re simply not producing.

Ultimately, it’s on the boss, and the fans are growing increasingly frustrated at what they’re seeing. Promotion is the aim this season, and they’re already 11 points behind the top two. They need to get back on track quickly, as this run can’t continue.

2 He still doesn’t know his best team

Part of the problem with Southampton is that Martin still doesn’t know his best team.

In fairness, it was always going to take time given the huge turnover of players in the summer, but you would have hoped eight games in that there was a more settled XI in place.

Martin did make changes for the game on Teesside, but they didn’t work. So, does he change back for the game against Leeds next week? Does he persist with the same players even though they were below par?

It’s all a bit of a mess, and you don’t really know what Martin is going to do next. The likes of Kamaldeen Sulemana and Carlos Alcaraz haven’t featured as much as fans would’ve expected, so it will be interesting to see what happens moving forward.

1 The players need to take responsibility

The modern game means the manager is the one that always takes responsibility, and that will be the case here. However, the Southampton players also need to have a look at themselves.

There is so much quality in that squad by Championship standards, yet they are not performing to the standard required.

Worryingly, it’s not all about tactical issues either, as the mentality in the group seems weak. They are conceding far too many goals, which will lead to questions about their desire and work-rate to stop the ball going in. Just like last season, they seem a soft touch, and whilst that may be understandable in the Premier League, it’s remarkable that the same problems exist in the second tier.