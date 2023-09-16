Highlights Southampton's defensive frailties were their downfall in their 4-1 defeat against Leicester City.

The hosts made avoidable errors and need to work on their passing under pressure and mental strength.

Samuel Edozie impressed and could be an influential player for Southampton, but defensive issues could cost Russell Martin his job.

Defensive frailties proved to be the downfall of Southampton as they fell to a 4-1 defeat against fellow promotion hopefuls Leicester City yesterday evening.

The Saints made the worst possible start to the game, going 1-0 down within a minute with Stephy Mavididi and Jamie Vardy linking up extremely well before the latter fired past Gavin Bazunu in the penalty area.

The hosts did have chances to score, in fairness to them, but they went 2-0 down in the 18th minute with Kieran Dewsbury-Hall supplying a wonderful ball to Kasey McAteer who had the simple task of putting the ball beyond Bazunu.

Both goals were fully avoidable - and speaking of avoidable goals - one came for the hosts just over five minutes later with Callum Doyle's error allowing Che Adams to slip the ball through to Samuel Edozie - who dinked the ball over Mads Hermansen and into the back of the net.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis could have equalised before the break - but Wilfred Ndidi scored just before half-time to put the Foxes 3-1 up, which looked to be a crucial moment in the game.

And even though the home side were dominant during the early stages of the second half, Stephy Mavididi was lethal on the break and made it 4-1 in the 67th minute, with the Saints' defence non-existent.

The south-coast side were unable to respond after that and following the game, we take a look at three things we learnt about the hosts.

What do Southampton need to work on?

The Saints looked extremely nervous early on and this isn't a massive surprise considering Leicester pressed well enough.

But the hosts' errors could have easily led to more goals for Enzo Maresca's side and it's clear that they need to work on their passing around the back under pressure if they want to be a success under Russell Martin.

It could also be argued that they need to work on their mental strength because they looked like a bag of nerves at times and although that's understandable following their 5-0 defeat at Sunderland, they can't afford to be this fragile throughout the season if Martin wants to keep his job at St Mary's.

A decent start to the season may have given him credit in the bank - but there are big expectations on the ex-Swansea City boss.

Can Samuel Edozie be one of Southampton's main men?

Even though he only played one half of last night's game, Edozie proved to be a real thorn in the Foxes' side on the right and it was no surprise to see him get himself on the scoresheet.

Although Che Adams played a massive part in the goal, he showed great composure to apply the appropriate finish and it's a shame he wasn't on the pitch for longer.

However, you feel he will get plenty of starting opportunities in the future and, at 20, he will only get better.

The former Manchester City player is certainly a man to keep an eye on.

What could cost Russell Martin the Southampton job?

Under the stewardship of Martin, Swansea's defensive record was very poor at times.

And similar problems are happening at St Mary's, with the Foxes perhaps unlucky not to score even more times.

That just reinforces how poor the Saints were defensively - and the lack of defending for the fourth goal is almost an insult.

Mavididi is a threatening player - but he didn't have to do too much before he found himself clean through on goal.

If the promotion hopefuls don't improve their defensive record, don't expect Martin to be in charge for too much longer.