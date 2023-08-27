Points on the board wise, Southampton's return to the Championship for the 2023-24 season so far has been a successful one.

It has not been without its struggles though as they have netted late winners in two of their three victories, whilst they scored another stoppage time goal to draw 4-4 with Norwich City two weeks ago at St Mary's Stadium.

Their latest success though has come at home against Queens Park Rangers, with both Samuel Edozie and Adam Armstrong netting in a 2-1 win over Gareth Ainsworth's Hoops.

That has kept Russell Martin's side in the top six after four matches, picking up 10 points out of a possible 12 despite a lot of squad upheaval in recent weeks with the departures of individuals such as James Ward-Prowse and now Nathan Tella.

Let's take a look at THREE things we learnt following the Saints' latest success on home soil.

Saints are in desperate need of a new defender

Southampton have started the 2023-24 season with a centre-back partnership of Jan Bednarek and Jack Stephens, but that is now set to be broken up.

Stephens, who was named the new club captain following James Ward-Prowse's departure to West Ham, had to be withdrawn halfway through the first half after suffering a leg injury, with Martin revealing that he may need to prepare for the worse when it comes to the severity.

Despite Lyanco and Armel Bella-Kotchap being on the bench, Martin opted to shift summer signing Shea Charles back to defence from and bring Flynn Downes on in midfield, and whilst Charles looked comfortable enough, there's still a clear need for at least one new central defender to arrive before the transfer window closes.

Bella-Kotchap has his admirers so it would be no shock to see him move on, and Southampton's pursuit of Swansea's Nathan Wood has been made very public, with bids turned down for the 21-year-old's services.

Stephens' injury though has just accelerated the need for a new defender, and that needs to be done by 11pm on Friday.

Amo-Ameyaw isn't ready to start - but Fraser is

With Nathan Tella now confirmed as a new Bayer Leverkusen player for a £20 million fee, he was not in the squad against QPR as he was completing his switch in Germany.

That opened up a chance for 17-year-old Samuel Amo-Ameyaw to gain his first league start for the Saints, having come off the bench against both Norwich and Plymouth in recent weeks.

The teenager though failed to make a real impact from the start of a match and that could mean he is utilized as a substitute for the forseeeable future, and you'd also imagine that Martin will look to sign another winger as well on top of loan addition Ryan Fraser.

After a troubled 2022-23 with Newcastle United, Fraser is looking to revitalise his career at St Mary's Stadium having gotten plenty of Premier League experience under his belt for the Magpies and Bournemouth, and he looked lively and wanted to make things happen in his second half substitute appearance.

Even though he has always said he prefers playing off the left flank and is more effective there, Fraser could be a good short-term Tella replacement and you'd expect goals and assists from the pint-sized Scotsman.

Southampton still need a new striker - despite Armstrong goal

He's scored four goals in as many Championship matches this season, but you still get the feeling that Adam Armstrong isn't at his best when leading the line for Southampton.

Armstrong was prolific for Blackburn in the Championship in the 2020-21 season, scoring 28 times in 40 appearances, but he has struggled since his switch to the Saints.

Dropping back down to the second tier could be the making of him though, but his best moments so far this season are coming when he either drops deep or plays in the 'advanced eight' role, which he was moved into in the second half against QPR when Sekou Mara came on to replace Carlos Alcaraz.

It's a role he played against Plymouth Argyle as well to great effect and whilst his best position is still probably cutting in from the left, his performances when he does not play as an out-and-out striker makes it even clearer that Martin needs to be backed with a new, physical number nine this week.

Che Adams potentially departing means that they could need TWO new strikers as well, but the main point is that Armstrong's goals should not shy away from the fact that the club still need more fire-power.