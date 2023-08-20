Highlights Che Adams is an invaluable player for Southampton, showcasing his scoring prowess with three goals in four games and attracting interest from Everton.

Southampton's playing style has been criticized for being too passive and lacking penetration, struggling to break down resilient opponents like Plymouth.

Southampton has displayed commendable character and determination, winning games with late goals and showing promise as they continue to adapt to Russell Martin's style of play.

Che Adams notched another late winner for Southampton to end Plymouth Argyle's unbeaten start to life back in the Championship.

The game appeared as though it would end all square after two goals at the start of the second half.

Russell Martin's side took the lead on 49 minutes, with Nathan Tella sweeping the ball home from the edge of the area to take give his side the lead. The 24-year-old showed great composure as two Plymouth defenders hesitated, seizing on the loose ball from Adam Armstrong to clinically curl left-footed past the goalkeeper.

It would be short-lived, though, when Argyle's leading scorer Ryan Hardie equalised just two minutes after Tella had put the visitors ahead. New-boy Morgan Whittaker whipped over a superb right-wing cross and Hardie slotted in expertly at the near post.

However, Everton target Adams, who could well have been playing his final game for the club, had the final say, as he did against Sheffield Wednesday in injury-time on the opening day.

Conor Hazard saved well from Adam Armstrong's header, but the Scottish international was lurking unmarked at the far post. Adams took the ball down and smashed home the winner to spark jubilant scenes in the away end.

His winning goal extended the Saints' unbeaten start in the Championship to seven points from three games, taking them into the play-off places.

Here, we take a look at three things we learned about them after their latest victory.

How crucial is Che Adams for Southampton?

Evidently, Adams is a vital player for Martin, as he has proven with three goals in four games, scoring with an incredible goals-to-minutes ratio in the process.

He is far too good to be playing in the second tier, amid interest from Everton. A £12 million bid has been rejected by Southampton from the Toffees according totalkSPORT.

However, it's since emerged that Everton are back with a £15m offer, and a move is now expected.

It is imperative that he is replaced by Southampton, and the money they raise needs to be put towards another centre-forward. Goals are the difference and that has been Adams' role so far, by finding the pockets to be in the right place at the right time in the box.

Are Southampton too passive?

Something that has been levelled at Martin in previous roles as a coach, is that his football is too passive and not penetrative enough, with his side's able to keep possession well but not break teams down.

So far this season, they have appeared this way in three of their four games in all competitions, wit the 4-4 draw against Norwich City the exception.

They struggled to break a resolute Plymouth side down throughout, and many of their efforts came from distance or suboptimal positions from inside the area. The clear-cut chances were mostly shared.

The bit of Che Adams quality got them out of jail, but they need to be better and more inventive in the final third against the sides who tend to sit a bit deeper and allow them the ball.

Southampton show character

Southampton cannot be faulted for their commitment, energy levels, and character so far, though.

The late goals in all three games has seen them win, draw, and win in fixtures they could quite easily have drawn, lost, and drawn on another day.

The fight and effort they have to keep going until the very last has been excellent, and will please Martin.

As they adapt to his training methods and fine tune his style of play, there will be teething issues. However, if they can pick up points when not at their best whilst they learn, then they are a frightening proposition when it all begins to click.