3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 0-0 draw v Pompey

It was a battle near the top of the League One table on Tuesday night as Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth played out a 0-0 draw in the third tier.

Pompey dominated possession and had a number of chances to pull ahead of the Owls but Darren Moore’s side held firm and managed to stay in the game – and ultimately come away with a valuable point.

The Fratton Park outfit put up a fight and with four shots on target (and five off target to boot) it was a busy night for Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and the rest of his defence. The side though held on for a clean sheet and extended their League One unbeaten run.

But what are three things we learned about the Owls after their latest draw?

1. Even with Callum Paterson in defence, Wednesday can hold firm at the back

The Owls had a makeshift defence yet again in midweek, with Callum Paterson forced to play as part of a three-man centre-back pairing due to a number of injuries in the squad.

Even with him playing well out of position though, the club managed to keep a clean sheet and hold firm against a very strong Portsmouth side.

While Paterson himself didn’t have the best game, his two teammates alongside him looked sharp and ultimately they managed to keep the likes of Ronan Curtis, George Hirst and Marcus Harness from bagging a single goal between them – which is certainly an achievement.

2. Barry Bannan remains too good for the third tier

Barry Bannan surprised many when he decided to stay at Wednesday and continue to fight with them in the third tier. That’s because many believe him to be too good for League One – and on a weekly basis, he is continuing to prove it with his efforts for Darren Moore.

Against Pompey, he was one of the Owls best players and looked impressive in the middle of the park. Even though the club eventually had a man sent off, he still managed to dictate the play in the centre of the field. He completed more dribbles than anyone else for example and even created more chances than anyone else on the field.

Even though Wednesday couldn’t put any of those chances away, Bannan did his stock plenty of favours with that performance at Fratton Park.

3. Bailey Peacock-Farrell is a very good goalkeeper at League One level

Peacock-Farrell has looked very bright at times with the Owls and in midweek he proved again what he is capable of.

It was his efforts that arguably kept his team in the game and helped them come away with a point. He managed four saves and despite an onslaught from the Portsmouth attackers, he managed to keep them out for the full 90 minutes.

Pompey continued to push but they just couldn’t break through and get past the shot-stopper.

If he continues to perform like that on a weekly basis, he can certainly win and lose Sheffield Wednesday points on his own.