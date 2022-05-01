3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 4-1 win vs Portsmouth

Sheffield Wednesday booked their place in the play-offs on Saturday with a convincing 4-1 win over Portsmouth at Hillsborough.

Darren Moore’s men knew they may need a result to ensure they finished in the top six, so they would’ve been concerned when former player George Hirst put the visitors in front.

However, the Owls responded in style, with goals from Lee Gregory, Saido Berahino and Jordan Storey putting Wednesday in a commanding position by half-time. George Byers added a fourth late on to ensure the Yorkshire outfit set up an exciting clash against Sunderland in the semi-final.

And, here we look at THREE things we learnt about Wednesday from the game…

They have firepower

This was an example of the quality Moore has in his squad going forward, as they scored four with four different names on the scoresheet.

Gregory appears to be finding form at just the right time, whilst Berahino is another who has come up good at key moments.

Pleasingly, those in defence and midfield are chipping in as well, and there is a strength in depth that should ensure Wednesday are a constant threat. It certainly bodes well as they prepare to come up against a good Sunderland side.

There is a positive spirit within the club

A major positive for Moore was how the team reacted to going a goal down. There was no panic within the team and they quickly got back into the game and then took it away from a solid Pompey team.

That confidence is also evident with the fans, as a packed out Hillsborough backed the side and helped Wednesday to a valuable three points.

It promises to be an electric night for the second leg next week.

Barry Bannan is key

The one worry for Moore was the injury to the influential Barry Bannan.

The midfielder has been one of the top players in the league this season and he showed his quality once more against Pompey, controlling play and helping the hosts create chances.

So, losing him to injury would be a significant setback, and all concerned to the club will be desperate for the Scotsman to be fit to play on Friday.