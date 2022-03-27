3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 4-1 win v Cheltenham

Sheffield Wednesday strengthened their top six credentials as they beat Cheltenham Town 4-1 at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Darren Moore’s side took a huge step in their bid to secure a top six place by thumping Michael Duff’s.

The Owl’s bounced back from an early goal as Alfie May put the Robins ahead after four minutes.

That didn’t faze the South Yorkshire side though as they put their sluggish start behind them.

Wednesday equalised in the seventh minute when Massimo Luongo managed to meet a loose ball with his head, after a corner from Harlee Dean.

Lee Gregory shortly added a second before Jack Hunt and George Byers made sure of the three points late in the game.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Wednesday after their 4-1 win over Cheltenham.

Need to cut out slow starts

Wednesday suffered the same problem last week against Gillingham where they got off to a slow start and the game fizzled out slowly.

The same thing happened here except they nearly paid the price as Cheltenham went ahead so early. Fortunately, Wednesday replied quickly but another sluggish start against better opposition will see them pay.

They were at their creative best

Wednesday were fluid in their attack with Luongo pulling the strings in advanced areas, with Bannan providing from deep.

In addition, Hunt and Johnson on either flank provided much needed width meaning Cheltenham struggled to get to grips with each attack Moore’s side put together.

Being this difficult to play against because will ensure they’re well equipped to deal with stronger sides.

Lee Gregory was back to his best

Gregory is Wednesday’s top scorer this season but has so far only managed nine league goals. There’s more to his game than scoring goals as his overall contribution to the side matters more than putting the ball in the back of net.

But goal aside, Gregory played his best game in a Wednesday shirt since mid-January and him being back to his best will serve them well as they look to secure a top six spot.