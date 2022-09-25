3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 3-1 win v Wycombe

Sheffield Wednesday continued their strong start to the season in League One yesterday afternoon with a victory over Wycombe Wanderers at Hillsborough.

A first minute own goal from Wycombe’s Joe Jacobson, as well as strikes from Barry Bannan and Callum Patterson were enough to earn the Owls a 3-1 victory on the day.

The three points earned take Darren Moore’s side to third in the division, with 20 points from ten league games so far.

With that said, here are three things we learned about the Owls after their victory.

Promotion form

One thing we certainly learned, with Wednesday hitting the ten match mark in League One is that they are well and truly in promotion form.

In their ten league matches so far, the Owls have picked up six wins, two draws and two defeats.

If they were to keep that sort of form for the remainder of the campaign, they would surely be in and around the automatic promotion race come the end of the season.

After going through play-off defeat at the hands of Sunderland last season, you would assume that is what the club will be targeting come May, too.

Moore got his selection right

With George Byers missing the clash through injury, Darren Moore had a big decision to make in who replaced him.

Tyreeq Bakinson and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru were both candidates, but, instead, Moore selected Will Vaulks.

Despite making the drop down to League One from the Championship, the 29-year-old has been below par so far for Wednesday, but yesterday was arguably his best showing so far.

His performance was a big positive on the day and certainly gives Darren Moore food for thought in terms of selection moving forwards.

Reece James

Last but not least, we learned that Darren Moore sees Reece James as a very viable option at left centre-back.

The Owls boss is known for his small tweaks from time to time, but in the last two matches, naming James, a natural left-back, at left-centre-back, suggests he trusts the 28-year-old Blackpool loanee to do a job there.

His ability to do so is good for Moore, as it allows both James and Marvin Johnson to play in the same side.

It will certainly be interesting to see if he continues to feature in the position in the coming weeks, or whether Moore tweaks things once again.