3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 3-0 victory v Morecambe

Three second-half goals helped Sheffield Wednesday return to winning ways on Tuesday evening, with the Owls running out as 3-0 winners at Morecambe.

Strikes from Josh Windass, George Byers and Michael Smith secured the points for the Yorkshire club, with the Owls strengthening their position in the third-tier play-offs.

Now, four points off top spot, the Owls will go into Saturday’s clash with table-topping Ipswich Town with a fair amount of confidence.

Here, we take a look at three things that we learnt about the Owls after last night’s 3-0 win at Morecambe…

Josh Windass and Barry Bannan show

It has been said before, it will likely be said again (constantly), Josh Windass and Barry Bannan are of Championship quality.

The pair have started the season off excellently and they were once again extremely influential as the Owls cruised to victory with a strong second-half showing.

Windass has put last season’s injury concerns behind him and has now reached the levels that were expected of him when it was confirmed that he would not secure a Championship move around 14 months ago.

Quiz: Real or fake.. Did these 20 Sheffield Wednesday moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20 Sheffield Wednesday won the top division of English football in 1930 Real Fake

Michael Smith and Lee Gregory have the potential to be a feared duo

Of course, this observation is nothing less than what is expected of two excellent strikers at League One level but the pair linked up very well yesterday evening.

That is always a concern when looking at two strikers who provide a similar(ish) kind of service, however, the pair are developing an excellent understanding.

Both are industrious, technically gifted, lethal strikers who could be vital for the Owls as this campaign progresses.

Alex Mighten is still settling and adapting

In what was a strong team performance, Alex Mighten struggled at times yesterday evening.

A young player who is evidently adapting to a different style of play, Mighten has shown positive signs and certainly has the ability to play a vital role as this campaign progresses.

Possessing lots of talent in forward positions, competition levels are extremely high, and subsequently, there could be lots of chopping and changing this season.