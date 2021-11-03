3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 3-0 victory over Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday managed to send out a real signal of intent to the rest of League One yesterday by beating promotion contenders Sunderland at Hillsborough.

Theo Corbeanu opened the scoring for the Owls in the 11th minute as he fired a fantastic effort past goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann.

Wednesday then doubled their advantage via a strike from Florian Kamberi.

Following the break, Lee Gregory helped his side seal victory by scoring a third for the Owls.

As a result of this triumph, Wednesday moved up to eighth in the League One standings.

Here, we take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about the Owls after their 3-0 victory over Sunderland…

Corbeanu should now be handed a run in Wednesday’s starting eleven

After being used on a sporadic basis during the opening stages of the 2021/22 campaign, Corbeanu was given the chance to impress in yesterday’s fixture by Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

The forward, who joined the club on a temporary basis from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer transfer window, went on to produce an eye-catching display against Sunderland as he helped his secure victory.

Corbeanu demonstrated why he deserves to be handed a run in the club’s starting eleven for their upcoming fixtures as he provided two direct goal contributions in this clash and recorded a WhoScored match rating of 9.37 at Hillsborough.

Gregory’s goal-scoring exploits could play a major role in the club’s push for promotion

After failing to score in the club’s clashes with Cambridge United, Lincoln City and Cheltenham Town, Gregory added to his goal-tally yesterday.

Quiz: Did these 25 Sheffield Wednesday transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Did Sheffield Wednesday sell Lucas Joao to Reading in 2019? Yes No

Having now scored six goals for the club in League One, the forward will be determined to push on in the coming months.

Providing that he is able to deliver the goods on a regular basis during the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign, Gregory could play a pivotal role for Wednesday as they aim to launch a bid for automatic promotion.

Wednesday must now be looking to transform Hillsborough into a fortress

Having finally provided their supporters with something to shout about on Tuesday, Wednesday should now be looking to transform Hillsborough into a fortress.

In order to have any chance of securing an immediate return to the second-tier in 2022, the Owls will need to improve their consistency at home as they have already dropped seven points in-front of their own fans.

Set to host Gillingham, Milton Keynes Dons and Wycombe Wanderers at this level later this month, Wednesday should be looking to secure victories in all three of these clashes.