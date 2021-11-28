3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 2-2 draw v Wycombe Wanderers

Sheffield Wednesday were held to yet another draw at Hillsborough yesterday afternoon, with The Owls sharing the points with Wycombe Wanderers in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

It was the visitors who struck first when the in-form Anis Mehmeti opened the scoring midway through the first half.

Olamide Shodipo then equalised deep into first half stoppage time, before Josh Windass scored for the second time in two games to give the Yorkshire club the lead.

Jordan Obita then restored parity in the 65th minute when his free-kick flew into the top corner.

Both sides proceeded to have chances to win the game, however, neither side were able to take advantage of some good opportunities.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Sheffield Wednesday yesterday afternoon…

Josh Windass could be key

There was a lot of uncertainty as to whether Josh Windass would remain a Sheffield Wednesday player with The Owls in League One.

The striker certainly has the ability to operate higher up the pyramid, but an injury during the summer disrupted the chances of a move coming to fruition, and he remained at Hillsborough.

Windass has since returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines with two goals and an assist in two games.

The forward could be a vital part of Wednesday’s expected promotion push as the season progress, that is if he remains with the Yorkshire outfit in January.

Draws are stopping Wednesday’s progress

No League One team have lost fewer games than Wednesday this season, in fact, Moore’s side are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run.

However, they have now drawn nine out of their 20 league games this season, with the consistent dropping of two points costing them a play-off place.

Turning a point into three is a lot easier said than done, but with Windass back in the side, Wednesday can be a lot more confident of becoming more devastating.

Olamide Shodipo can also be a big player this season

Olamide Shodipo enjoyed an excellent loan spell in League with Oxford United last season, but he has struggled to hit those heights thus far.

However, yesterday was a performance that suggested that the QPR loanee can play a massive part in Wednesday’s expected promotion push this season.

The 24-year-old’s relentless running at his full-back, coupled with his excellence in the final third, caused Wycombe all sorts of problems in and around their own penalty area.

There is excellent competition in wide places for Sheffield Wednesday at the moment, with Theo Corbeanu another excellent option for Moore to have at his disposal, which could be crucial for the Owls going forward.