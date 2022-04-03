3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 2-1 win over AFC Wimbledon

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a big three points in their pursuit of a League One play-off place on Saturday afternoon, as they beat AFC Wimbledon 2-1 at Hillsborough.

Things started well for the Owls, who went ahead with just ten minutes on the clock, when Jack Hunt headed home at the back post from Barry Bannan’s cross.

However, the visitors would drag themselves level midway through the first half, when Ayoub Assal fired home Zach Robinson’s pull-back.

It would remain that way until the 92nd minute, when Callum Paterson headed a cross into the Wimbledon area across the face of goal, where Lee Gregory produced a brilliant diving header into the bottom corner to claim all three points for the Owls.

That result means that Sheffield Wednesday are now fifth in the League One table, three points clear of seventh-placed Oxford, giving manager Darren Moore plenty to think about going forward.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Sheffield Wednesday from that win, right here.

They will not give in

Up against an AFC Wimbledon side who started the day winless in their last 21 games across all competitions, many would have expected Sheffield Wednesday to have the win wrapped up before second half stoppage time.

In the end, that would prove not to be the case, but even so, the Owls would keep pressing and did eventually get their winner deep into stoppage time, with the fact they got that win, more important than how it came about.

That is something that Wednesday will need to do if they are to win promotion, and the fact they kept going to the very end to get that winner can only be seen as a positive, with regards to the desire and commitment that was on show to ensure they did that.

Lee Gregory is finding his scoring touch again

Clubs often need a reliable goalscorer if they are to have a chance of winning promotion, so the fact that Gregory was once again on the scoresheet will be a relief for those of a Wednesday persuasion.

The striker has now found the net in back to back games – having not previously scored in 2022 – with his last minute header on Saturday proving hugely important in turning one point into three for the Owls.

Given we are now getting to the stage of the season where promotion is won and lost, the timing of Gregory finding his range in front of goal again is certainly promising for Darren Moore and co.

Home form comes good again

So far this season, Sheffield Wednesday have been excellent on their own turf, picking up more points at home than any other side in League One.

That is a record they extended with this victory over AFC Wimbledon, with 47 of their 72 points this season being won at Hillsborough.

The fact therefore, that four of their remaining six games of the regular season, will be played away from Hillsborough could be a concern for the Owls, meaning they must take advantage when they are at home in the final few weeks of the campaign, against bottom side Crewe, and seemingly mid-table bound Portsmouth.