3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 2-0 win v Bolton

Sheffield Wednesday quickly put Tuesday’s defeat away at Peterborough United behind them with an impressive away victory over Bolton Wanderers yesterday afternoon.

Darren Moore’s side ran out 2-0 winners at the University of Bolton stadium, with the Trotters contributing to their own downfall in the Owls their first goal on the day.

The victory takes Darren Moore’s side to fourth in League One – a position the Wednesday boss will surely be happy with at this stage given the expectations placed upon him and his side.

With that said, here, we’ve picked out three things we learned after the Owls’ away victory.

They have a level of ruthlessness

After the mistake that presented Sheffield Wednesday with the opportunity to take the lead in the 36th minute via George Byers, Darren Moore’s side were not content.

Most sides away from home may have sat back and been patient, but the Owls were not content.

Just two minutes after Byers netted, Sheffield Wednesday took a two goal lead, this time via Liam Palmer.

A fantastic run from the Owls number two caught the Bolton defence napping and the desire to get into goalscoring positions and put the pressure on so soon after taking the lead demonstrated a level of ruthlessness from Darren Moore’s side – an attribute that will surely serve them well for the season ahead.

Improved performance by Dominic Iorfa

After some questionable performances since the start of the season, yesterday afternoon marked an improved outing for Owls centre-back Dominic Iorfa.

In his first start since the first match of the season, Iorfa looked assured in the Owls back three, and earned praise from his manager after the match.

Moore told the media, via YorkshireLive: “I am really pleased for him. He was excellent today.

“His use of the ball was good. He gave us an out when he charged up the pitch. His work was clean.

“The back three looked accomplished today. I thought it was the right combination. Dom played a lot, lot better.”

It will certainly be interesting to see if the 27-year-old keeps his place next time out.

Solid start for Mark McGuinness

After joining the club on loan just two days ago, Cardiff City loanee Mark McGuinness had a solid start to life as an Owl yesterday afternoon.

Chucked in from the start, the 21-year-old central defender, like Iorfa, looked assured at the back and offered a glimpse as to what fans can expect of him this season.

Darren Moore summed it up best after the match when he said of the defender, via YorkshireLive: “Credit to him. You would have thought he had been here all the season the way he played.”

After making 34 Championship appearances for Cardiff last term, and on yesterday’s showing, it would be fair to conclude that McGuinness should be a real asset for Wednesday down in League One for the remainder of the season.