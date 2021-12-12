3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 2-0 win at Crewe

Sheffield Wednesday continued their unbeaten run in the league as they beat Crewe Alexandra away from home yesterday.

Darren Moore’s men had stuttered in the earlier part of the campaign but they are beginning to hit their stride, and they are now only outside the play-off places on goal difference.

Whilst the win at Crewe looks comfortable, Wednesday did need keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to save a Chris Porter penalty to preserve their clean sheet.

Nevertheless, it was another assured performance from Wednesday and here we look at THREE things we learnt following the victory…

They have some quality players at this level

As mentioned, Wednesday needed Peacock-Farrell to make a big contribution, which he did, whilst Barry Bannan was also outstanding in the middle of the park and he was rewarded with a goal.

In truth, both of those players should be playing at a higher level and having them in League One is a massive boost for Moore.

Confidence is high

Secondly, you could see from the display that this is a Wednesday outfit that are playing with confidence right now.

They seem to have got to grips with the formation, they have a striker in Lee Gregory who is scoring goals and they have looked solid, with Ciaran Brennan adding a lot to the defence yesterday.

They have good squad depth

Following on from that, the win at Crewe showed the quality that Wednesday have in their ranks.

Theo Corbeanu and Lewis Wing returned to the XI, two good options even if the latter has struggled at times, whilst Brennan came into the defence.

Moore was also able to bring on Josh Windass after he recovered from injury to make the squad, which highlights the depth Wednesday have.