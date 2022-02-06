3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 2-0 win at Burton Albion

Sheffield Wednesday continued their good form as they beat Burton Albion 2-0 away from home yesterday.

The win moves Darren Moore’s men to within three points of the play-off places ahead of a crucial game against high-flying Wigan Athletic at Hillsborough in the week.

Whilst the attention of the boss will have already turned to the Latics, he will be pleased with how his side performed against the Brewers in what was a challenging fixture.

Here we look at THREE things we learnt about the Owls following the victory…

Jordan Storey has made a big difference

The 24-year-old joined in the January window from Preston and he has played three games, with Wednesday winning all three and not conceding a goal. So, it really couldn’t have gone any better.

Storey’s influence on the team was evident on Saturday as the visitors battled for their clean sheet and he put in another impressive display.

George Byers can be key during the run-in

George Byers has been excellent in the past two games, scoring the opening goal in both games.

It has been a frustrating campaign for the midfielder so far, as he had struggled to establish himself as a regular under Moore, but his importance to the team is clear now.

There are still areas to improve

Despite the positivity surrounding the result and Wednesday’s recent form, there are still areas they can improve.

Burton Albion had their chances and it was a tight game, as you would expect.

The fact the Yorkshire side emerged victorious from a fixture like that bodes well but Moore will still feel his side have another level in them and it’s about hitting their peak in the coming months.