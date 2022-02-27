3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 2-0 victory over Charlton

Sheffield Wednesday backed up their recent victory over Doncaster Rovers by securing all three points in their showdown with Charlton Athletic yesterday.

The Owls opened the scoring at Hillsborough in the fifth-minute of the clash as George Byers planted a header past Addicks goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

Callum Paterson then doubled Wednesday’s advantage on the stroke of half-time as he slotted home from Marvin Johnson’s cross.

Although Charlton did push for a way back into the match in the second-half, the Owls managed to keep a clean-sheet in-front of their supporters.

As a result of this triumph, Darren Moore’s side moved up to sixth in the League One standings.

Here, we have decided to reflect on this fixture by taking a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about Wednesday after their 2-0 win over Charlton…

Marvin Johnson is now excelling in his new role

After being asked to fill in at centre-back on numerous occasions this season, Marvin Johnson is now being utilised in a wing-back role by Moore.

Having registered an assist in the club’s recent 3-1 victory over Doncaster, Johnson replicated this feat in Saturday’s showdown with Charlton as he latched onto Massimo Luongo’s pass before providing an inch-perfect cross for Paterson who fired home.

When you consider that Johnson managed to record an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.34 against the Addicks, he will be brimming with confidence heading into his side’s meeting with Burton Albion on Tuesday and thus it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he produces another eye-catching display for the Owls.

Wednesday’s home form could prove to be the difference in their push for a play-off place

Considering that Wednesday are looking to seal a place in the play-offs later this year, they will be keen to turn Hillsborough into a fortress between now and May.

Although the Owls did recently slip up in-front of their fans during their meeting with Rotherham United, they have managed to win five of their last six league home games in the third-tier which is an impressive feat.

By backing up their win over Charlton with victories in their upcoming clashes with Cambridge United and Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough, Wednesday could potentially climb the league standings.

The Owls’ defensive capabilities could help them secure an immediate return to the Championship

Despite the fact that Wednesday have been forced to play a makeshift defence in their recent fixtures due to the absence of Chey Dunkley and Dominic Iorfa, they have still managed to produce some impressive displays.

In their last seven league games, the Owls have prevented their opponents from scoring on five occasions which is a feat that cannot be understated.

A continuation of this form in the coming months could potentially play a major role in Wednesday’s push for an immediate return to the Championship as they are clearly starting to click under the guidance of Moore.