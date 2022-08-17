3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 2-0 defeat v Peterborough

Sheffield Wednesday slipped to a first League One defeat of the season last night, losing out to Peterborough United at London Road.

Reece James’ first-half red card gave Darren Moore an early headache against a side that are going to be viewed as automation promotion rivals this coming season.

Jonson Clarke-Harris headed Posh into the lead on 65 minutes, with Jack Taylor doubling that advantage 10 minutes later with another header.

Defeat leaves Sheffield Wednesday amongst a cluster of clubs on seven points from four fixtures, whilst Peterborough are a point adrift of Ipswich Town, who are setting the pace at the top of the division.

We dive into THREE Sheffield Wednesday talking points here:

Struggles on the left

Marvin Johnson has started all four league fixtures this season at left wing-back. At this point it’s worth pointing out that fans on social media have been less than impressed by his performances, particularly last night.

First things first, losing James to a red card on 34 minutes for a challenge on Joe Ward, given he was defending the channel behind Johnson, was hardly ideal.

However, for the fourth and fifth time this season, a cross from Wednesday’s left side of the pitch was converted by a free header. It’s incredible that all five of the goals Wednesday have conceded this season have been identical.

It underlines the struggle they are having on that side of the pitch, with Johnson taking plenty of criticism on the chin.

Anyone notice the pattern in the 5 goals #swfc have coincided so far? pic.twitter.com/TMj6Zqy7tb — ᒪOᖇᗪ ᕼIᒪᒪᔕᗷOᖇOᑌGᕼ🦉 (@L0RD_H) August 17, 2022

Barry Bannan missed

We don’t need to sit here and tell anyone how good Barry Bannan is. He’s better than League One and Wednesday are lucky to have him around at Hillsborough.

Heat exhaustion from the weekend meant Bannan hadn’t trained in the build-up to the clash with Peterborough and, as a result of that, he was on the bench.

You’d imagine that by the time Wednesday travel to Bolton on Saturday, Bannan will be back involved.

That will help Wednesday regain some control of the midfield after conceding 62% of the ball and managing only 287 passes against Posh. Aside from the 1-0 win against MK Dons, they were Wednesday’s thinnest stats of the season so far.

No surprise without their midfield general.

Moore to do some digging

Shortly after James’ red card there was the decision made to bring off George Byers, who was replaced by Dominic Iorfa to combat the loss of a defender.

Byers was clearly annoyed at Moore’s decision and then clashed with Jamie Smith on the sidelines before taking a seat in the dugout.

As per Yorkshire Live, Moore will discuss that clash on Friday ahead of the trip to Bolton. He will use the coming days to get to the bottom of what went on between player and coach.

Whilst that type of frustration from Byers shows he cares, it’s important to not let things spill over, particularly in-front of the cameras.

Moore will want to pour cold water over the incident when he gets the chance on Friday. After all, this was one poor result amongst a positive start to the season. There’s no need for drama to take centre stage.