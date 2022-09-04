3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 2-0 defeat v Barnsley

Sheffield Wednesday disappointingly fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Barnsley yesterday afternoon, with goals from Devante Cole and James Norwood steering the Tykes to victory.

The Owls, who have recruited very well during the summer, were confined to their first league defeat at Hillsborough this season.

Here, we take a look at three things we learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 2-0 defeat to Barnsley yesterday afternoon…

Defence struggled against Barnsley’s dangerous attack

Making some impressive defensive additions in the summer, the likes of Michael Ihiekwe and Mark McGuinness have started brightly in Sheffield Wednesday colours.

However, the pair, along with Dominic Iorfa struggled massively against the Tykes, with Cole, Luke Thomas and Jack Aitchison causing the Wednesday defence all sorts of problems.

Barnsley’s forward three were lively from the onset and difficult to contain, with their energy levels and attacking intelligence combining to give the Yorkshire club’s back three a very difficult afternoon on home soil.

Barry Bannan remains influential

On what was an afternoon where those around him really could not get started, Barry Bannan looked like the only one who would have seen any joy.

Bright when in possession, and working out of it, the influential midfielder showed glimpses of his quality.

Wednesday fans will be running out of superlatives for Bannan during his time with the Owls but it is always special when possessing a player who can still impress even on dim days for the club in general.

Substitutes also struggle

Alex Mighten and Mallik Wilks had bright moments when they came on, however, they were unable to impact things enough.

The power of having an excellent, well-rounded squad is that players on the bench have a massive part to play too.

Whilst the signs are there that the pair are getting up to speed, yesterday was an excellent opportunity for both to try and pave their way to the starting XI.