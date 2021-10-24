3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 1-1 draw with Lincoln City

Sheffield Wednesday missed out on the opportunity to move up the League One standings yesterday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Lincoln City at Hillsborough.

The Owls opened the scoring in the 55th minute as Dennis Adeniran fired past Imps goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

Undeterred by this setback, Lincoln equalised during the closing stages of the game as Lewis Montsma headed home from a corner.

Wednesday have only managed to win one of their last five league games and are currently nine points adrift of league leaders Plymouth Argyle.

Here, we take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about the Owls after their draw…

Wednesday simply have to improve their home form if they are to launch a push for promotion

When you consider that Wednesday’s aim for the 2021/22 campaign is to seal an immediate return to the Championship, it it imperative that they improve their consistency at home.

The Owls have only won three of their six league games in-front of their supporters which is an underwhelming return.

If Moore is able to turn Hillsborough into a fortress in the coming months, there is no reason why Wednesday cannot go on to challenge for promotion.

Moore must find a solution to the club’s defensive issues

Whilst Wednesday have shown signs of promise in an attacking sense this season, they have recently been let down by a lack of defensive awareness.

After keeping five clean-sheets in August, the Owls have since conceded in nine of their last 10 league matches.

If Moore is unable to find a solution to the club’s defensive issues, he may need to bolster his options in this particular area during the January transfer window.

By drafting in some players who know exactly what it takes to thrive at this level, the Wednesday boss may be able to lead the club to new heights in the third-tier.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru should be given an extended run in Wednesday’s starting eleven

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru backed up his impressive performance against Cambridge United by delivering another encouraging display in Saturday’s meeting with Lincoln.

The midfielder provided one key pass and completed three successful dribbles against the Imps as he recorded a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.88.

In order to get the very best out of Dele-Bashiru, it could be argued that Moore should be looking into the possibility of giving the midfielder a run in the club’s starting eleven as he has only made five league appearances for the club during the current campaign.