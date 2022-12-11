3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 1-1 draw v Exeter

It was another frustrating afternoon for Sheffield Wednesday as they were once again held to draw versus Exeter City.

In the end, they will have been very grateful for that point, though, with Callum Patterson’s equaliser not coming until the fourth minute of stoppage time at the end of the match.

Frustratingly, it was the second draw in two weeks for Darren Moore’s side after their 0-0 away at Derby County last weekend.

With yesterday’s result in mind, though, here are three things we learnt about Sheffield Wednesday.

Failing to take advantage of slip ups

Yesterday’s match was once again a reminder that Sheffield Wednesday have to do better in making the teams around them pay for poor results.

Plymouth, for example, drew yesterday and lost last weekend, but with Wednesday drawing both matches, Plymouth still remain ahead in the league.

Although they won yesterday, Plymouth could have also been closer or even ahead of Ipswich Town after their draw last weekend, too.

If Darren Moore’s side want automatic promotion, they are going to have to make Ipswich and Plymouth pay when they let the odd result slip.

Potential injury blow

Aside from the result, another tough thing to take from the game at St James’ Park was the injury sustained by Owls skipper Barry Bannan.

The experienced midfielder had to be substituted in the first half with a suspected hamstring injury.

It is obviously too early to say how bad the injury is at this stage, with Bannan said to have a scan.

Wednesday will be hoping that they won’t be without their instrumental midfielder for too long at all.

Stockdale could have done better

Unfortunately it has to be said that goalkeeper David Stockdale likely could have done better for the Exeter City goal yesterday afternoon.

Jake Caprice’s 56th minute effort came from quite some way out, yet still managed to catch the Owls goalkeeper out.

Watching it back, Stockdale looks well positioned to save it, but the ball bounces underneath him and catches him out completely.

Ultimately, it was a mistake that cost the Owls all three points given the final scoreline.