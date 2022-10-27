3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 1-1 draw v Bristol Rovers

Sheffield Wednesday were pegged back to draw 1-1 at home to Bristol Rovers on Wednesday evening, with the gap between them and the automatic promotion spots standing at five points ahead of the weekend’s action.

Darren Moore will have been left frustrated to have only taken two points from matches against Lincoln City and the Gas, but it was not a performance to cause concerns about the club’s promotion hopes.

Josh Coburn, on loan from Middlesbrough, levelled proceedings on the hour mark with an excellent lofted finish, and James Belshaw put in a Player of the Match display in between the sticks for the visitors.

Here, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Wednesday after their 1-1 draw with Rovers…

They are the chasers

Plymouth Argyle’s unexpected incredible start to the season has seen the League One title favourites, in the Owls and Ipswich Town, battle for a spot in second place.

With a five-point gap opening up going into the weekend, it would seem that Wednesday are to take up the chasers tag in the current three-horse race, with the Owls having a three-point cushion on Peterborough United in fourth.

Unlikely to see Brown in the back three again

Jaden Brown was something of a surprise selection from Moore in the back three alongside Michael Ihiekwe and Mark McGuinness, and the 23-year-old’s error led to Coburn’s equaliser, seeing him promptly substituted.

With Dominic Iorfa present in the squad, and Reece James and Akin Famewo not a mile off in their injury recoveries, it feels unlikely that Moore picks Brown to play in a defensive trio anytime soon.

Ihiekwe was also very fortunate on two occasions in the first half to not see Rovers take the lead for capitalising on an error of his doing.

Not time to panic

Wednesday peppered the goal at times, particularly in the second half, and supporters should not be disgruntled with the performance from the team.

Josh Windass and Lee Gregory would have been disappointed not to get on the scoresheet, and on the balance of chances the Owls were the better side, it is time to worry when teams like Rovers are coming to Hillsborough and imposing themselves on the game for large periods.

Plymouth and Ipswich do not have simple fixtures coming up next, while Wednesday should make light work of Burton Albion on their home patch.