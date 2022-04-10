3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 1-1 draw v Bolton

Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 at Bolton Wanderers yesterday after conceding a late goal that denied them three points.

The result keeps the Owls fifth in the league and on track for the play-offs at the end of the season, but they would have been gutted at the way the game finished.

Here we take a look at THREE things we learnt about Wednesday following their draw with Bolton…

There were some positives

This game showed us that Sheffield Wednesday know how to get forward.

Looking at the statistics of the game, Bolton had more possession than Wednesday but the Owls achieved a much higher number of shots showing they were able to get themselves into attacking positions.

With 44% of possession but 21 shots, it suggests Wednesday are capable of getting the ball forward and to create opportunities and another day they would’ve scored the crucial second before the hosts drew level.

They need to take their chances more

Following on from that, Wednesday must do a better job with taking their chances.

Considering they had 21 shots, five of which were on target and only scored one goal suggests they need to improve their actual goal scoring ability.

Their top scorer this season has scored ten goals with the second top scorer netting eight times, which is a decent return but they do lack that prolific attacker that some of their rivals have.

To have the number of chances they do, they need to be looking at a higher conversion rate.

They need to find a ruthless edge

Looking at Sheffield Wednesday’s recent results shows us that they need to find some consistency in their performances and results. In their last five games they have won two games and drawn three.

With five games to go this season, Darren Moore’s men need to be winning more games especially if they want to guarantee their spot in the play-offs.

Whilst it is good the team aren’t losing, they need to find that ruthless edge to ensure they get over the line, turning those draws into wins.