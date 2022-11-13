3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 1-0 victory v Accrington Stanley

Sheffield Wednesday inflicted further damage on the top two positions in League One with a 1-0 victory at Accrington Stanley yesterday afternoon.

Alex Mighten’s 24th-minute strike proved to be the difference as the Owls extended their unbeaten run to six in Lancashire.

Now, Darren Moore’s side sit five points from the third tier summit and are a mere point from Ipswich Town in second place.

Here, we take a look at three things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 1-0 win at Accrington Stanley…

Michael Smith played a big part in yesterday’s win

Michael Smith played an influential part in Mighten’s goal yesterday afternoon and held the ball up very well in order to get the Owls up the pitch.

Showing excellent levels of physicality and intelligence, the former Rotherham United man put in an excellent display.

Yesterday’s assist means he has chipped in with three goal contributions in his last three games and is now becoming increasingly important for Moore’s side.

Barry Bannan continues to ooze class

There is not many games that go by where you cannot draw the conclusion that Barry Bannan is such a classy footballer.

Whilst there were limited opportunities to contribute in front of goal yesterday, he managed to progress the play very well.

Bannan’s ability to make aspects of the game effortless is very pleasing on the eye, and yesterday proved to be another example of that.

Away form looks very strong

The Owls have averaged 2.11 points per game thus far away from Hillsborough, which is of course a really impressive return.

They are also winning away games in different ways, displaying that they can grind games out, whilst also showing that they can turn on the heat and put teams to the sword.

Moore’s side have some big tests coming up away from home, in the form of Derby County and Exeter City, and it will be interesting if they can continue this excellent away record.