3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury

Sheffield Wednesday managed to secure an important victory in their showdown with Shrewsbury Town at Hillsborough yesterday.

As a result of this triumph, the Owls managed to close the gap between them and league leaders Plymouth Argyle to three points.

Mark McGuinness scored what turned out to be the winning goal for Wednesday in the first-half of this fixture as he headed an effort past goalkeeper Marko Marosi from Barry Bannan’s corner.

Wednesday will be determined to back up this victory by securing a positive result in their showdown with Derby County on December 3rd.

Here, we have decided to reflect on the club’s latest outing by taking a look at three things we clearly learnt about Wednesday after their 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury…

The Owls’ improved defensive displays will play a key role in their push for promotion

In their last six league games, Wednesday have managed to claim an impressive total of four clean-sheets.

The Owls prevented Shrewsbury from scoring yesterday thanks to assured displays from Michael Ihiekwe, McGuinness, Dominic Iorfa and Reece James.

McGuinness was particularly impressive as he won six aerial duels and made three tackles as he recorded a team-high WhoScored match rating of 8.33.

By continuing to deliver the goods in a defensive sense in the coming months, Wednesday will boost their chances of securing a top-two finish in the League One standings at the end of the season.

Wednesday’s attacking players will have to step up to the mark if Josh Windass’ injury is serious

Moore confirmed after yesterday’s game that Josh Windass sustained a groin injury during this fixture and is now set to be assessed.

Given that the 28-year-old has provided 10 direct goal contributions in all competitions this season, it will be a big blow for the Owls if he is ruled out for a considerable period of time.

Wednesday will need the likes of Alex Mighten, Michael Smith, Mallik Wilks and Lee Gregory to step up to the mark if they are unable to turn to Windass for inspiration.

Moore’s side must build upon this victory in their upcoming home league fixtures

Wednesday have now won six league games at Hillsborough this season.

Only Plymouth (27) and Peterborough United (22) have accumulated more points at home than the Owls (21) during the current campaign.

Set to host Oxford United and Port Vale next month, Wednesday must be looking to build upon their win over Shrewsbury by extending their current unbeaten run at home in League One to eight games by picking up positive results in these upcoming fixtures.

Forget the World Cup.. Try score 20/20 on this Sheffield Wednesday quiz

1 of 20 What year was Sheffield Wednesday founded? 1867 1877 1887 1897