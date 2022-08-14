3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 1-0 victory over Charlton

Sheffield Wednesday extended their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 campaign to four games yesterday by securing victory in their clash with Charlton Athletic at Hillsborough.

The Owls were relatively underwhelming in the first-half of this particular fixture as the Addicks created a number of opportunities to open the scoring.

Albie Morgan’s effort was saved by David Stockdale whilst Corey Blackett-Taylor’s strike was cleared off the line by Liam Palmer.

With the game seemingly set to end in a stalemate, Tyreeq Bakinson stepped up to the mark for Wednesday as he headed home from Josh Windass’ cross.

As a result of this triumph, Wednesday moved up to second in the League One standings.

Here, we have decided to take a look at three things we clearly learnt about the Owls after their 1-0 win over Charlton…

Wednesday still need to work on delivering the goods over the course of an entire game

In the three games that they have played this season, the Owls have only been able to deliver the goods in certain stages of matches instead of over the course of an entire game.

Following a poor first-half at Hillsborough, Wednesday played better after the break and eventually made a breakthrough.

If the Owls make improvements over the course of their upcoming league fixtures, they could potentially secure positive results on a regular basis in the third-tier.

Windass’ ability to remain fit could play a major role in the club’s push for a top-two finish

In need of a goal in yesterday’s match, it was hardly a surprise that Windass once again stepped up to the mark by providing a cross for Bakinson who planted a header past goalkeeper Joe Wollacott.

Windass has now been directly involved in a goal in each of his last three league appearances and is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.38 at this level.

Providing that he is able to maintain his fitness this season, the 28-year-old could end up playing a major role in his club’s push for a top-two finish.

The Owls’ strength in depth in central midfield could prove to be the difference in the fight for promotion

Whereas Barry Bannan, Will Vaulks and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru started for the Owls in this fixture, fellow central-midfielder Bakinson ultimately made the difference for the club at Hillsborough after being introduced as a substitute.

When you consider that the Owls are also able to call upon the services of George Byers and Dennis Adeniran, they have more than enough quality to cause issues for all of their League One opponents this year.

With teams now able to make five substitutions at this level, Wednesday’s strength in depth will be a tremendous asset in the fight for promotion as they can turn to quality players for inspiration in the closing stages of games.