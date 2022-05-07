3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 1-0 loss v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday walked away from their League One play-off semi final first leg with a 1-0 deficit to overturn.

Darren Moore’s side travelled to the Stadium of Light on Friday evening and met a hostile atmosphere in a packed crowd.

The Black Cats dominated the majority of the proceedings, with Wednesday struggling to create much of their own.

However, Moore was pleased with how his team dug in to fight for a result in the game.

Taking a 1-0 loss back to Hillsborough is still salvageable so everything will be to play for on Monday night for the second leg of the tie.

Here are three things we learned about the Owls following their 1-0 loss to Sunderland…

Improvements needed

While the scoreline was a marked improvement on the league meeting at the Stadium of Light in December, where the team lost 5-0, the on-pitch performance left a lot to be desired.

If Wednesday wants to overturn this defeat then the team will have to play at a much higher level.

The team ended the regular season in good form, but they need to find another gear to rise to this momentous occasion.

Otherwise, their chance at gaining promotion will have gone in such a whimper which would be a massive disappointment for the squad.

Greater intensity in attack

Wednesday were under the cosh for the majority of the game on Friday evening, as Sunderland brought a much greater intensity to the match.

The team left very little impression on the Sunderland goal, attempting only eight shots in total all game.

Three of those were on target, but none seriously threatened Alex Neil’s side.

The Owls will need to be more proactive and aim to retain more of the ball at home, having only had 43 per cent of possession at the Stadium of Light.

If they cannot match Sunderland’s intensity then the second leg will be similarly uncompetitive.

Sloppy mistakes still being made

The Sunderland pressure finally told right on the cusp of half time when a series of silly defensive errors let Ross Stewart through on goal.

In such a big moment as this for Wednesday, this was a killer time for the defence to completely collapse.

There needed to be a greater level of concentration, especially as the team was looking to just get to 0-0 at half time.

That was such a killer time to concede the goal, and the team were lucky that Sunderland couldn’t find another breakthrough otherwise this tie could’ve been over before the second leg.