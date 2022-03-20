3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 0-0 v Gillingham

Sheffield Wednesday could only muster a point against Gillingham on Saturday afternoon as a 0-0 draw played out in Sky Bet League One.

Two sides with very different aims this season, it was Gillingham who were the brighter to begin with, with Wednesday taking time to get going and use the possession they had – and even then they were not at their best.

In the end, neither side did enough to warrant a win, and here’s what we learned from the game about the Owls…

Slow start could have proven costly

Sheffield Wednesday did not get into their stride quickly at all on Saturday afternoon and, had Gillingham been a little more efficient in front of goal, the Owls could have well been behind.

Instead, the Gills did not take their chances and Wednesday managed to get a point from the game, with a draw perhaps fair in the end.

Saying that, though, such sluggish starts against better opposition will see them pay.

Low blocks causing a nuisance

When Wednesday did have the ball, they found it tough to break through the Gillingham defence, with Neil Harris’ men defending stoutly.

The Gills have improved at the back since Harris’ arrival and yesterday afternoon was a demonstration of that.

Wednesday, meanwhile, need to have bit more guile in order to pick up results against teams like this.

Barry Bannan offers bit of bright spark

Barry Bannan had a quieter game than he would have perhaps wanted but, even so, he was arguably the most threatening player that Wednesday had on the way.

He had a couple of attempts curling towards the far corner that were saved and just over respectively, and were perhaps Wednesday’s best chances.

Frustration was the feeling of the day for the Owls, though, who were not at their best.