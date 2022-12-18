3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after their 0-0 draw v Oxford

Cameron Dawson’s penalty save in the seventh minute of stoppage time secured a point for an underwhelming Sheffield Wednesday as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Oxford United yesterday.

It was the visitors who made the much better start with Marcus Browne looking likely at Hillsborough – but despite their early dominance – they failed to make it count and that would have been frustrating for Karl Robinson with the quiet atmosphere suiting his side.

Josh Windass had an opportunity to put the hosts in front after the hour mark and give Wednesday supporters something to shout about – but his effort was blocked with Simon Eastwood making a couple of decent saves to keep the sides level.

Unfortunately for the home side, things didn’t improve for them after the break despite the fact Darren Moore rolled by dice by bringing Michael Smith and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru on after an hour.

Instead, it was Robinson’s side who had the golden opportunity to win it when Mark McGuinness brought down Gatlin O’Donkor in the penalty area deep into stoppage time, but they squandered that chance with Josh Murphy having his spot-kick saved by Dawson.

Despite this moment, the home supporters won’t be happy and following such a disappointing display, we take a look at three things we learnt about the South Yorkshire outfit.

They missed Bannan

It seemed clear that the Owls were missing Barry Bannan for two reasons.

Their midfield failed to stamp their authority on the game and you just feel Bannan’s presence could have helped Wednesday to swing the momentum in their favour, with the Scotsman’s creativity and ability to be a game-changer at this level being apparent throughout this campaign.

Recording four goals and six assists in the division this term, many would have backed him to record another goalscoring contribution or two yesterday afternoon despite the fact Oxford haven’t been woeful defensively this term.

They were also missing him because of his leadership qualities, with no one being able to step up in his place and be a difference-maker in that department.

Dawson can actively compete with Stockdale

Aside from the crucial penalty save at the end, Dawson was solid throughout the game and this is why he deserves a lot of praise on social media despite his team’s poor performance.

It’s a shame that his display will be overshadowed by a poor afternoon for the Owls – but he has proved his worth and it would be a surprise if he doesn’t start again when they travel to Fleetwood Town on Boxing Day.

Coming in for his first league appearance of the season, it would have been understandable if he had shown some rustiness, but there was no sign of that as he proved to be integral in winning his team a point.

And that point could end up being crucial at the end of the campaign despite their inability to climb into the top two yesterday.

Improvements are needed despite their league position

Although Oxford had their chances to score on multiple occasions, it was their lack of threat going forward that will be more of a concern with the strikers finding themselves isolated at times.

That will be a real concern because they couldn’t find a way of thriving without the likes of Bannan and George Byers at their disposal.

Even with those players out though, they were still hot favourites to win the game on paper, especially with some of the options they had on the bench.

Smith, Windass, Dele-Bashiru, Lee Gregory and Callum Paterson all had the opportunity to get themselves on the scoresheet – but none were able to do so in the end and they will be hoping to make up for that on Boxing Day.