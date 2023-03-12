3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after Owls extend unbeaten run to 22 at Portsmouth

Sheffield Wednesday have been absolutely fantastic this season and they managed to extend their unbeaten record to 22 League One games yesterday afternoon.

Josh Windass’ 11th-minute strike proved to be the difference as the Owls ran out as 1-0 winners at Portsmouth’s Fratton Park and the Yorkshire club haven’t tasted defeat in the third tier in five months.

Three points clear at the top of the table and five points clear of Ipswich Town in third, the Owls also have two games in hand to play with.

Here, we take a look at three things that we learnt about Sheffield Wednesday during yesterday’s victory in Hampshire…

Aden Flint continues to impress

Aden Flint has been an important source of dominance and consistency since his January arrival, helping out in a position where Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt lots of injuries.

The towering defender won the majority of both his ground and aerial duels whilst providing the rest of the backline with confidence as the game wore on.

A composed figure when progressing the play into the midfield too, Flint has been fantastic in recent weeks and is playing a vital role in Wednesday’s promotion pursuit.

Windass and Smith strike partnership

Josh Windass’ attacking versatility has been very important for the Owls this season, however, he has recently accumulated a run of games alongside Michael Smith up front.

The forward pair have worked very well alongside one another and it was the duo’s link-up play early on in the game that generated the winner.

Both Windass and Smith are intelligent forwards who understand one another’s game very well, and subsequently, they are a difficult pair to stop.

Cameron Dawson’s magnificent record continues

Cameron Dawson reached 10 League One clean sheets yesterday afternoon, which in itself does not seem massively impressive but when you consider that it has only taken 13 games to achieve, then you can start to appreciate how good he has been.

Of course, the defence he has in front of him has played a vital role in why the defensive record looks so clean, but ultimately, Dawson has been brilliant since becoming a regular in the starting XI.

A reliable pair of hands and a composed figure with the ball at his feet, Dawson will be hoping to strengthen his clean sheets record further during what remains.