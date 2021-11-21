3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after 3-2 win over Accrington

Saturday would turn out to be a good day for Sheffield Wednesday, as they claimed a 3-2 win over Accrington Stanley at The Wham Stadium.

Things started well for the Owls, with goals from Chey Dunkley, Theo Corbeanu and Florian Kamberi putting Darren Moore’s side 3-0 up 22 minutes into the game.

However, Lewis Mansell pulled one back for the hosts just after the half-hour mark, before Joel Mumbongo made it 3-2 eight minutes into the second half to set up a nervy finish for Wednesday.

Ultimately though, Wednesday would hang on for all three points, a result that puts them seventh in the League One table, two points adrift of the play-offs.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday from that win over Accrington, right here.

The importance of hanging on

Obviously, seeing out a game to claim all three points is important for any team, but you get the feeling that this will have been even more important for Sheffield Wednesday.

Recent weeks have seen the Owls take a number of leads in games, only to fail to see them out and be left to settle for draws rather than wins.

With Accrington fighting back from 3-0 down to 3-2, you feel that the nerves with have risen in the Wednesday camp, and had Stanley found that equaliser, the pressure would only have increased further on Moore. The fact therefore, that Wednesday did hang on to get the win, which be a huge relief for those of an Owls persuasion.

Ciaran Brennan has a big future in the game

One player who performance will have been especially satisfying for Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, is Ciaran Brennan.

The 21-year-old full back, who was loaned out to National League side Notts County earlier this season, was handed his first league start for the Owls against Accrington, and he certainly delivered.

Brennan produced an impressive performance across the course of the 90 minutes, looking assured and effective in his role in defence, and given he will surely improve the more he plays, you feel this could be the start of a bright Sheffield Wednesday career for the right-back.

They can spread the goalscoring responsibility around

Another aspect of Saturday’s win that ought to have pleased those of a Wednesday persuasion, is the source of their goals against Accrington.

It has felt as though the Owls are perhaps relying largely on top scorer Lee Gregory to get them on the scoresheet at times this season, with the summer signing leading by example in front of goal.

But with all three goals coming from three different players while Gregory was still on the bench, there should be some confidence around the club, that there are others who can stand up and be counted on to get those all important goals for the Owls.