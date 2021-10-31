3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after 2-2 draw v Cheltenham

Sheffield Wednesday were left frustrated once again when they only took a single point from the Jonny Rocks Stadium against Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

The Owls have drawn their last four matches in a row and have been in a position to take maximum points from three of them. Matty Blair’s 91st minute equaliser for Cheltenham Town would not have come as a surprise with Wednesday so fragile in closing games out.

Darren Moore will be reflecting on two poor goals conceded in Gloucestershire before the mammoth challenge that is Sunderland’s visit to Hillsborough on Tuesday evening. It has to be a positive that Wednesday are getting their noses in front so often in games, after a poor run that saw them fall away from the top six, Owls supporters should at least find solace in the fact that they are looking like coming out on top.

All four goals in the match came from set pieces so it is clear what they need to work on before Tuesday evening’s action.

Here, then, we have taken a look at three things we clearly learnt about Wednesday from the stalemate at the Jonny Rocks Stadium…

Still cannot see it out

There are enough senior players, with good communication skills, leadership and experience to stop this from occurring.

Chey Dunkley, who scored the equaliser on Saturday, is a great leader at the heart of defence and can help play a key role in stopping this from happening.

Wednesday did not create enough chances to justify being more than one goal in front but that could also be crucial to halting this pattern. Moore might look to be more attacking when only one goal in front, well aware of the fragility present in the side defending one goal leads late on.

Set piece threat

Dunkley scored seven in 2017/18 for Wigan Athletic and a further six in 2019/20, with the expert delivery of Barry Bannan, Wednesday should always be dangerous from set pieces at this level.

Saturday’s match demonstrated that that could be a strength to push the fine margins in their favour moving forward.

Gap opening up

Wednesday would be comfortably inside the top six if it was not for the heartbreaking late goals they have conceded in the last couple of months. However, the facts is that they will be five points off the play-offs when the Black Cats come to town on Tuesday evening.

If they cannot begin to string the wins together before the turn of the year they will be looking for some January investment to help them climb the table. There are signs they will get there, but hopes of an automatic promotion push are waning by the week.