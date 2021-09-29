3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield Wednesday after 2-0 win v Wigan

Sheffield Wednesday produced arguably the standout result in League One on Tuesday night with the Owls securing a vital three points with a 2-1 win at Wigan Athletic.

The two sides headed into the game in contrasting periods of form with the Owls having gone four matches in League One without a victory.

While Wigan had been coasting of late and had managed to secure five successive wins to take themselves to the top of the table.

Darren Moore’s side were under real pressure to get back to winning ways at Wigan. They managed to do that by producing a much-improved performance from their recent ones, especially in the second 45 minutes of the game.

This result will have to be the springboard now for Sheffield Wednesday to go on a positive run of form in League One.

It could very well be that at the end of the season, the Owls look back on the win at Wigan as a major turning point in their campaign.

Here, we take a look at THREE things we clearly learnt about the Owls in their win at Wigan…

Two upfront has to be the way forwards for Moore

Sheffield Wednesday have at times lacked enough of a threat in the penalty area in recent matches.

That came with them playing with a lone forward who has often been left isolated and without enough players getting in and around them near the box.

However, ahead of the trip to Wigan, Moore made the decision that a lot of people had been crying out for and switched to more of a 4-4-2 formation.

That saw Lee Gregory start upfront alongside Callum Paterson. It was a decision that worked perfectly for Sheffield Wednesday.

The physical presence of Paterson alongside Gregory’s movement and mobility was a strong combination that caused problems for their opponents.

In the 60th minute of the game, Gregory and Paterson combined exactly how you would want your two forward to link up in the last third and that proved to be all-important second and winning goal on the night for the Owls.

Gregory is a player that has proven in the past from his days at Millwall that in League One he can be a deadly forward if he has someone to work with in the last third who is a little more physical.

He had Steve Morrison at the Den and now he could have found that again with the Owls with Paterson.

24 questions about Sheffield Wednesday’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100%?

1 of 24 Jimmy Trotter made how many appearances for Sheffield Wednesday? 159 162 154 177

Sheffield Wednesday not as reliant on Barry Bannan as some may think

Heading into the game at Wigan, Sheffield Wednesday had one very notable absentee from their starting line-up in the shape of the influential midfielder Barry Bannan.

Bannan has been a talisman-like figure for this team throughout the start of the League One season.

The Owls have often looked to him to provide a moment of inspiration from the middle of the park to make things happen for them.

That had seen Bannan start all eight of the Owls’ opening league matches. However, against Wigan Sheffield Wednesday’s other midfield options of Lewis Wing and Sam Hutchinson rose to the occasion and delivered excellent displays.

Hutchinson provided that extra bite and defensive solidity to the midfield, while Wing was able to produce some quality touches in possession to get the Owls going on the front foot.

Obviously, Bannan will be expected to return to the starting line-up in the near future, but the Owls have now shown that even if he misses a period of the campaign they can cope without him in midfield.

Sheffield Wednesday can still be a major force in League One this term

On the back of four games without a win, question marks were rightly being asked over the promotion credentials of this Sheffield Wednesday squad.

Wigan manager Leam Richardson had piled the pressure on the Owls heading into the game and suggested that they ought to be nearer to the top of the league with the quality that they have within their dressing room.

Sheffield Wednesday certainly put that on show against Wigan on a huge night where a defeat would have seen them fall ten points behind the Latics.

That would have been a points difference that would have been tough to make up even at this stage in the campaign.

As it turned out though, Sheffield Wednesday were able to bring an end to a five game-winning run of Wigan on their home soil.

That is something that has reaffirmed that the Owls have the quality to really challenge for promotion from League One this term.