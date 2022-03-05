3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their draw v Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United’s hopes of finishing in the top six were dealt a blow after Nottingham Forest scored a late equaliser in their 1-1 draw on Friday night.

Sheffield United and Forest were in good form going into this game and it lived up to expectation, with both sides creating chances keeping the attending supporters on the edge of their seats throughout.

However, it could have easily been a defeat for the Blades as Forest struggled to put their chances away, including a Brennan Johnson penalty which was saved by Wes Foderingham.

The game did seem to be swinging in favour of Forest though before Billy Sharp met a deep cross into the box and put Paul Heckingbottom’s side 1-0 up in the 69th minute.

Forest then hit the woodwork from a Steve Cook header before Ryan Yates equalised for the Reds deep into stoppage time.

The draw would have left many at Bramall Lanes disappointed after going 1-0 ahead. It would also have given Paul Heckingbottom with plenty to think about coming away from this game.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learned about Sheffield United from their draw with Nottingham Forest.

The right wing-back situation needs addressing

Jayden Bogle was dealt a cruel injury blow as he sustained a knee injury which will keep him out for the season.

There are also question marks over George Baldock’s fitness with the experienced wing-back struggling to shake off a number of injuries so far this season and that was the case again as the former MK Dons man was ruled out, paving the way for youngster Femi Seriki.

It’s now an area that lacks experience and while Seriki might grab his opportunity in due course, his display against Forest was far from convincing.

They need to get Oli McBurnie back in form

Sheffield United have been far too reliant on Billy Sharp this season. He is the Championship’s record goal scorer but he also 36.

Being reliant on a player who naturally might struggle to last 90 minutes for a Saturday/Tuesday/Saturday fixture schedule won’t bring success any time soon. It’s made worse by the mini injury crisis being suffered at the top end of the pitch.

Brewster and McGoldrick are currently out injured and Jebbison, like Seriki will need time to get to grips with Championship football.

That leaves Oli McBurnie, who has a good pedigree in the second tier but has so far this season struggled.

Getting him in form could be the difference between a finish in the top six and out of it.

They still have plenty to do if they are to make the top six

The last three performances the Blades have put have been far from convincing. Their win over Blackburn could be seen as fortunate with the Rovers penalty miss and the array of chances squandered by the Lancashire side.

They were well beaten by Millwall and again, could have lost to Forest if it wasn’t for Wes Foderingham being the hero once again.

So, with that in mind there’s still a lot of issues that need to be ironed out by Heckingbottom to makes this Sheffield United side ruthless and hard to beat.