3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 5-2 win vs Burnley

Sheffield United came from behind to hammer promotion rivals Burnley at Bramall Lane on Saturday.

After a mini-slump last month, Paul Heckingbottom’s side recorded back-to-back away victories ahead of welcoming the Clarets to Turf Moor.

And, they put on a memorable second half performance to come from 2-1 down to win 5-2, a result which moved the Blades to within three points of the leaders whilst they also have a game in hand.

Therefore, fans will be confident heading into the World Cup and here we look at THREE things we learnt from the big win…

They have nothing to fear in this league

Burnley arrived in Yorkshire having lost just once all season and that was back in August. So, they were rightly receiving plenty of praise and this was a huge test for the Blades.

To overcome that hurdle in the way they did, with a relentless performance should give the group confidence that there really is nothing to fear in this league.

Of course, that can’t become complacency but they have laid down a marker in the promotion battle.

Oli McBurnie is now a key man

The Scottish striker scored another two on Saturday to take him to nine for the season and he is now a firm favourite on the terraces.

Given his struggles since joining the club, that is a remarkable turnaround and McBurnie deserves so much credit for the mental strength he has shown to get through it.

As well as that, Heckingbottom should be credited for keeping faith with the striker and it’s now paying off as McBurnie is crucial to this team and has established himself as the main man up top.

There is a spirit in the squad

It seemed as though Sheffield United were more up for it than Burnley as they bullied them physically after the break and played with real intensity.

There was a bite in the challenges made, players were constantly backing each other up if there was pushing and shoving, and they kept pushing for goals until the end.

Heckingbottom has instilled a strong mentality and belief within the group and it was so evident against Vincent Kompany’s side.