3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 4-0 win v Reading

Sheffield United motored on at the top of the Championship table last night, beating Reading FC 4-0 at Bramall Lane.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have been an enjoyable watch for some time now, particularly at The Lane, where they go from strength-to-strength.

Oli McBurnie headed them into a first-half lead last night against Reading, who themselves had shown plenty of early season promise under Paul Ince.

The second-half belonged to Anel Ahmedhodzic once more, as Paul Heckingbottom’s summer recruit struck twice either side of Iliman Ndiaye’s curling effort to secure a convincing win.

We dive into some Blades talking points here:

Ahmedhodzic a cut above

There’s only one place to start and that’s with Sheffield United’s towering, dominant, goalscoring centre-back, Anel Ahmedhodzic.

The guy has been a beast since stepping into the side after the opening day defeat to Watford. The 23-year-old is solid defensively, buying into Heckingbottom’s philosophy and carrying a goal threat to match following his move from Malmo.

Last night he volleyed a corner beyond Joe Lumley just after half-time, before stooping to score Sheffield United’s fourth following Oliver Norwood’s cross on 81 minutes.

Simply, the Bosnian looks like a player that is at a level below his ability. He’s a top-flight player and he might just have a big role to play in helping the Blades get back there themselves.

McBurnie confidence returning

There were great scenes at Luton Town on Friday night as Oli McBurnie’s first league goal in 40+ games secured a 1-1 draw.

And, in typical fashion, he’s now got another goal under his belt.

McBurnie bulleted a header past Lumley on only 11 minutes, benefitting from Max Lowe’s superb delivery.

We know McBurnie can score goals at this level, having struck nine in 17 for Barnsley in 2017/18 and then 22 in 42 for Swansea the following year. Form that, in the end, took him to the Premier League with Sheffield United.

It’s always just been a case of getting his confidence back in-front of goal. Heckingbottom, with the help of his forward thinking troops, have managed to do that.

Setting the standard

Norwich City, Watford and Burnley, who were all relegated from the Premier League last season, are already emerging in the hunt for automatic promotion. That trio sit second, third and fourth respectively and have eyes on bouncing straight back.

The team they trail right now is Sheffield United, who have claimed 14 points from seven fixtures.

There’s a long way to go and Sheffield United will have to continue improving to hold off such strong challengers. Yet, at this moment in time, they are setting the standard in the division.

They are clinical at home and rarely drop points, whilst they rally on their travels picking up crucial results. It’s a recipe for promotion, even at this early stage of the season.

Many people are drawn to predicting the relegated teams to bounce straight back and there’s still obviously the chance of that happening. However, if they are to do so, they are going to have to match and overcome the standards Heckingbottom has his side setting.

