3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 4-0 win Fulham

Sheffield United secured their place in the Championship play-offs with an emphatic 4-0 win over Champions Fulham on the final day of the regular season on Saturday.

Going into the game, Paul Heckingbottom’s side knew that a win was still required at Bramall Lane, to avoid any chance of being beaten to a top six pack by one the chasing pack.

Things started perfectly for the Blades when Morgan Gibbs-White headed home just ten minutes into the game to put the hosts 1-0.

Iliman Ndiaye then doubled that lead by the midway point of the first-half, before Sander Berge finished at close range to make it 3-0 just moments later.

The Blades then secured the win early in the second half, when Enda Stevens fired home from inside the area after they had cut through the Fulham defence.

That means that Sheffield United finished the regular season fifth in the Championship table, leaving Heckingbottom with plenty to think about going into the play-offs.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Sheffield United from that win over Fulham, right here.

They have the firepower to cope

Going into Sunday’s game, there will have been some concerns about Sheffield United’s attacking options again, with Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick and Oli McBurnie all out injured.

That meant that the Blades started the game without a recognised striker on the pitch, a big concern given the need for them to find a route to goal in that match to secure those all important three points.

However, they need not have worried, running four goals unanswered, and the fact they came from four clinical finishes from four different players, shows they have the quality required to keep the goals flowing, even without an obvious option to lead the line, which could be crucial in the next few weeks.

Momentum is with them

Results on Saturday mean that Sheffield United now face a fascinating tie with Nottingham Forest in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

For much of the second half of the season, it is Steve Cooper’s who have looked the form team in the Championship. But after their automatic promotion hopes ended with defeat at Bournemouth in midweek, Forest took another blow on Saturday, by conceding a stoppage time equaliser at Hull.

While Forest go into the play-offs on the back of those two disappointing results, Sheffield United will go into those promotion deciders on the crest of a wave and brimming with confidence after this win, and you wonder how important that could be in the race for a Premier League place.

They must make another move for Morgan Gibbs-White this summer

As well as opening the scoring, it was Gibbs-White who would also assist Ndiaye to score that vital second on Saturday for Sheffield United.

That means it is now 11 goals and nine assists for Gibbs-White in 35 league games for Sheffield United this season, an excellent return for the on-loan Wolves man, who was then named Player of the Year at the club’s end of season awards.

With that in mind, those contributions mean it would surely be a huge boost for Sheffield United to bring the 22-year-old back to Bramall Lane for next season. While they may need promotion to do that given his contract with Wolves, the fact Gibbs-White seems to have enjoyed his time with the Blades so much, mean it is surely worth a shot at getting this deal.