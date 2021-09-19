3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 3-1 victory over Hull City

Sheffield United extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to five games yesterday by securing a 3-1 victory over Hull City at the MKM Stadium.

Billy Sharp opened the scoring for the Blades in the first-half of the clash by planting a header past Tigers goalkeeper Matt Ingram.

The forward then missed an opportunity to double his side’s advantage as his spot-kick was saved by Ingram.

Following the break, John Egan scored two headers for United as they asserted their dominance in this particular fixture.

Whilst Hull did pull a goal back in the 74th minute of the clash, the Blades comfortably sealed all three points on their travels.

With the dust having now settled from this showdown, here are THREE things we clearly learnt about Slavisa Jokanovic’s side after their latest triumph.

Billy Sharp could play a pivotal role for the Blades as they look to launch a promotion push

Despite being in the twilight of his career, Sharp has demonstrated this season that he is still more than capable of leading the line for United in the Championship.

Having been directly involved in five goals in eight league appearances for the Blades, the forward could potentially play a pivotal role in helping his side launch a sustained push for promotion in the coming months.

Providing that the 35-year-old is able to maintain his fitness, he will unquestionably fancy his chances of setting the second-tier alight as he has an excellent track-record of delivering the goods at this level.

United still need to improve defensively

Whilst Jokanovic would have been delighted by the Blades’ attacking display yesterday, it is abundantly clear that his side still need to improve defensively.

During the eight league games that they have played this season, United have only managed to keep two clean-sheets as they have conceded 12 goals.

If the Blades are looking to secure an immediate return to the Premier League next year, it is imperative that they resolve this particular issue by producing some impressive defensive performances in the coming weeks.

The Blades could cause havoc from set-pieces this season

United could potentially cause havoc from set-pieces this season if they replicate the threat they illustrated during Saturday’s victory over Hull during their upcoming clashes.

Egan managed to score two headers from corners as the Blades completely outclassed their opponents.

Set to face Derby County at Bramall Lane next weekend, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the Blades add to their tally from set-pieces in this fixture as they look to push on under the guidance of Jokanovic.