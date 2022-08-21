3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 3-0 win v Blackburn

Sheffield United ended Saturday sitting top of the Championship after their 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

It was a brilliant performance from the Blades, who took the lead in the first half, with Oliver Norwood netting in the 31st minute.

Substitute Iliman Ndiaye sealed all three points for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, scoring twice in six minutes and extending Sheffield United’s lead.

The Blades now have ten points on the board after five Championship matches.

With the above in mind, here are three things we learned about the Blades after the victory.

Oliver Norwood impressed

On a good day for the Blades, there was no one more impressive than central midfielder Oliver Norwood.

The Blades’ number 16 was fantastic in the centre of the park during the 90 minutes and even found the breakthrough in the match.

Roughly 25 yards out, Norwood aimed for the keepers side, leaving Rovers keeper Thomas Kaminski surprised and flat-footed on his line, unable to stop it.

Norwood’s display earned the player a 7.9 match rating on WhoScored, the highest of any player on the pitch at Bramall Lane yesterday afternoon.

Match winners on the bench

Another thing we learned is that the Blades have the capability of putting match winners on the bench at this level.

22-year-old Iliman Ndiaye was dropped to the bench for this match after starting the Blades first four matches in the league this season.

With Sheffield United one up, Ndiaye was subbed on and his impact is what sealed all three points for Paul Heckingbottom’s side on the day.

Two goals from the 22-year-old in six minutes put the Blades in a commanding 3-0 lead with ten minutes of the match remaining, a cameo his manager will surely have been happy with.

McBurnie on the right track

Oli McBurnie’s performance was another positive one on the day for Sheffield United, with the 26-year-old putting in a display suggesting he is on the right track to have a decent campaign.

The match at Bramall Lane yesterday was McBurnie’s first league start of the season and although he didn’t get on the scoresheet, he did affect the game in other ways.

So much so that the Blades’ number nine earned praise from his boss after the match.

“He was excellent,” Heckingbottom told the media after the match, via FourFourTwo.

“From our point of view, he was involved in all the good things we did.

“He created chances as well as being on the end of chances and to get that many in a game just shows the hard work that everybody has been doing with him.”

Having not scored a goal for the club in the league last season, McBurnie will surely be hoping that positive performances, such as the one yesterday, will soon result in a goal or two.