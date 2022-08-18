3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 2-1 win v Sunderland

Sheffield United were 2-1 winners against Sunderland at Bramall Lane last night, making it two wins from two on home soil in 2022/23.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side were up against it from the first whistle last night, but were given a leg-up midway through the first-half when Dan Neil was sent-off for a professional foul on James McAtee.

Anel Ahmedhodzic powered home an Oliver Norwood corner moments after that, with the centre-back then turning provider after half-time, teeing up Max Lowe.

Lynden Gooch’s chipped finish gave Sunderland a sniff in a game that should’ve been killed off, but Sheffield United held on.

We dive into THREE talking points here:

Home comforts

Heckingbottom turned Bramall Lane into a fortress last season after taking charge in November. The Blades collected 33 points from a possible 42 in their home fixtures, crashing into the play-offs.

Only Reading took maximum points off them in those 14 fixtures before Nottingham Forest won 2-1 in the play-off semi-final first leg.

Heading into 2022/23, Sheffield United have started with similar intent on home soil, winning against Millwall and now Sunderland.

It’s a real habit to have winning games as they do on home soil and it’ll be crucial to manoeuvring the Blades into the promotion race early doors.

Anel Ahmedhodzic fittting in

Sheffield United centre-backs have been tasked with playing with particular attacking intent in recent seasons, overlapping down the wing.

It’s not an easy role to play and it takes a certain type of player to make it look easy.

Anel Ahmedhodzic is a player making it look easy, taking on the ‘Basham role’ on the right edge of the back-three.

Last night was another good evening for the summer signing, who headed Sheffield United into the lead. That was a towering header and a nice moment, yet it was other parts of his game that caught the eye, as the 23-year-old bombed up and down the right flank.

His ambitious performance was rewarded again shortly after half-time, as a clever run into the penalty area was picked out by Oliver Norwood (and a Sander Berge dummy), with Ahmedhodzic’s cross converted by Max Lowe.

“He won’t have had many assists from the byline playing in that position,” Heckingbottom admitted post-match.

“But he can do it and he will enjoy doing it.”

Think you’re a Sheffield United expert? Take our 28 question quiz to really find out

1 of 28 1) What is the club's nickname? The Blades The Hoops The Millers The Hornets

James McAtee impresses

Heckingbottom handed McAtee his first start in the Championship, positioning the midfielder ahead of a Norwood and Berge pivot.

The Manchester City loanee had some nice touches in possession and looked after the ball well for large parts of the 66 minutes he featured.

However, it was out of possession where the 19-year-old really caught the eye, pressing Sunderland into a number of errors.

There was a nice moment on 38 minutes when pressure from McAtee saw him pinch the ball off Sunderland feet, only to concede a throw-in. It was appreciated by Norwood and Berge, though, as they applauded his efforts.

Before that, McAtee had a role in the game-changing moment, applying pressure to Dan Neil with his back-to-goal. The Sunderland midfielder was unlucky with his touch and McAtee pounced, running through on goal only to be pulled back by Neil.

That resulted in a red card and Sheffield United took the lead two phases of play later.

It’s not quite an assist on his Championship debut, but a key contribution all the same from the City loanee.