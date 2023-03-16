Sheffield United boosted their chances of winning automatic promotion from the Championship on Wednesday night, with a 2-1 win over Sunderland at The Stadium of Light.

Things initially started badly for the Blades, when Sunderland took the lead Eduoard Michut finished clinically on the half-hour mark.

However, the visitors drew level on the stroke of half time, courtesy of James McAtee's strike into the bottom corner from just inside the Sunderland area.

It was the Blades who would then find the winner on the hour mark, when Tommy Doyle's free kick was allowed to stand, despite Sunderland claims that Sander Berge was offisde when attempting to play the ball as it came into the box.

That was enough to secure all three points for the visitors, ensuring they remain second in the Championship table, six points clear of the play-off places with nine games still to be played.

As a result, there will be plenty for manager Paul Heckingbottom to reflect on after that win, and we've taken a look at three things we learnt about Sheffield United from the win over Sunderland, right here.

Use of the loan market pays off

There can sometimes be a sense that Championship clubs are taking a risk when using the loan market to bring in players from the Premier League, given the vast majority of those are young and inexperienced, so may not be guaranteed to make the step up to first-team football successfully.

However, on Wednesday night, the decision to take that chance paid dividends for the Blades, with McAtee and Doyle, both currently on loan with Heckingbottom's side from Manchester City, stepping up to make the difference.

Given those goals could prove decisive in the race for promotion, the decision to take that chance on those two players - with McAtee in particular having never played regular first-team football before - has been very much vindicated.

They can cope with the pressure

Going into this game, Sheffield United had lost four of their last six matches in the Championship, leading to some questions about whether they could cope with the expectation of success in the race for promotion.

Indeed, with third placed Middlesbrough having dropped points on Tuesday, this became a test of whether Sheffield United could take an advantage of an opportunity, something many may have felt they would fail when Michut put Sunderland ahead.

However, the way they rallied to win shows they can in fact, handle the pressure that is being put on them at the minute, and may just have enough to find a way to get these sorts of results, that will see them over the line and back to the Premier League.

Momentum built for the weekend

Sheffield United will turn their attention away from the Championship promotion battle over the weekend, as they host play-off chasing Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup quarter finals, with a place in the last four at Wembley on the line.

While promotion is of course the priority for both those sides this season, these sorts of occasions do not come around for Championship sides all that often, so neither is going to want to pass it up.

As a result, picking up a big win such as this against another play-off contender, and show in the process they can recover from some significant setbacks, does feel like a very good way for the Blades to head into such a big game.