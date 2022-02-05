3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 2-1 win over Birmingham

It was a good night for Sheffield United on Friday, as they claimed a 2-1 win over Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.

After a goalless first half, the Blades fell on the hour mark when January signing Lyle Taylor scored his second goal in as many games for the Blues.

However, Paul Heckingbottom’s side equalised just moments later through Billy Sharp, before Jayden Bogle finished off an excellent team move ten minutes, to complete the turnaround, and secure all three points for the visitors.

That made it three straight wins for Sheffield United, and will no doubt have given Heckingbottom plenty to think about going forward.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at three things we learnt about Sheffield United from that win over Birmingham, right here.

Did Sheffield United win, lose or draw these 25 games this season?

1 of 25 Luton Town (H)? Win Draw Loss

A show of resilience

One thing that is likely to have pleased Heckingbottom about his side’s efforts on Friday, in their response to going behind.

Having conceded the opening goal on the hour mark, the Blades were somewhat up against the clock if they wanted to get a result, but they were able to react quickly with Sharp equalising just minutes later, giving them the perfect foundations to go and claim the win.

That is the third time this season the Blades have won after going behind, and if they can continue to show that sort of resilience, they are going to be a threat for teams right until the end for the rest of the season.

Billy Sharp keeps on going

One man who is unlikely to want to forget the events of the past week any time soon, is Billy Sharp.

Having become the Championship’s record scorer in the Blades’ win at Peterborough last time out, the striker then added to that tally again on Friday with that crucial equaliser, which came just a day before his 36th birthday.

While he may be approaching the latter stages of his career, the instinct and ruthlessness Sharp showed to get on the scoresheet at St Andrew’s, suggests he can continue to make an impact for some time to come yet.

They are far from out of the play-off race

Despite a far from consistent season so far, the prospect of a top six finish is far from out of the question for Sheffield United right now.

Following that win over Birmingham, the Blades are now tenth in the Championship, three points adrift of sixth placed West Brom, with two games in hand on the Baggies, meaning they are still well within touching distance of a top six spot.

With this now making it three wins in a row for Heckingbottom’s side as well, momentum is certainly in their favour, so a swift return to the Premier League this season for Sheffield United cannot be ruled out just yet.