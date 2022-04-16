3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 2-1 defeat vs Reading

Sheffield United fell to a 2-1 defeat to lowly Reading yesterday, although they do remain in the play-off places.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side would’ve fancied their chances against a Royals outfit that are battling to stay in the division, but they were second best for large spells, particularly in the first-half as they fell behind to a Lucas Joao strike.

Iliman Ndiaye would equalise late on for the Blades but they remarkably conceded virtually straight away to fall to lose the game.

And, here we look at THREE things that we learnt from the game…

The lack of strikers is a worry

The injury to Billy Sharp has been really problematic for the Blades, with the experienced goalscorer joining David McGoldrick and Rhian Brewster on the sidelines.

That has left Oli McBurnie as the main man but his record this season is terrible and he was poor against Reading. In fairness, he was replaced with an injury, which has created another problem for the boss.

Daniel Jebbison came on but didn’t convince and Heckingbottom will be worried by the lack of options he has up top right now.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Sheffield United’s stadium that all Blades supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 27,450 29,250 32,050 34,560

There is a reliance on Morgan Gibbs-White with creativity

It was a hugely frustrating afternoon for the Yorkshire side, who rarely troubled Orjan Nyland, with Gibbs-White struggling.

The on-loan Wolves man has been the Blades’ best player this season and you couldn’t fault his effort as he tried to make things happen. It sometimes feels though that he is the only real threat, something the player is aware of, so he tries to do too much.

With Gibbs-White not at his best, the sad reality is that the hosts were at their most dangerous when John Egan went up top and they launched it to him. It’s time for others in the midfield and final third to step up.

They have lost previous momentum

The manner of the defeat yesterday, and the fact it’s one win in four, shows that the Blades have lost the momentum and feel-good factor that was around the club earlier this year.

Of course, these things can change quickly and one result would lift the mood around the club, but it will be a concern to Heckingbottom that his team are nowhere near their best as they look to secure a play-off place.