3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 2-1 defeat to Millwall

Sheffield United would have been hoping to back up their recent victory over Stoke City by securing a positive result in their showdown with Millwall yesterday.

However, the Blades were unable to deliver the goods at Bramall Lane as they suffered a 2-1 defeat in-front of their own supporters.

Millwall opened the scoring in the 11th minute as Jed Wallace fired past United goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

The Blades then levelled proceedings from the penalty spot as Billy Sharp scored his fourth goal of the season.

Following the break, Morgan Gibbs-White was sent-off for the hosts who eventually conceded in stoppage-time as Jake Cooper netted the winner for the Lions.

With the dust having now settled from this particular clash, here are THREE things we clearly learnt about the Blades after their 2-1 defeat to Millwall…

The Blades will need to improve their consistency at Bramall Lane if they are to push on this season

The Blades have now dropped 11 points at Bramall Lane this season as their struggles with consistency continue to hinder their progress in the Championship.

When you consider that United will be looking to launch a push for a top-six finish this season, it is abundantly clear that they need to improve their home form if they are to have any chance of achieving this particular goal.

Set to host Blackpool later this month, the Blades should be looking to seal all three points in this showdown with Neil Critchley’s side.

Slavisa Jokanovic needs to find a fix for United’s defensive issues

Whilst the Blades have managed to show some signs of promise in an attacking sense in recent weeks, they have been far from convincing at the back this season.

1 of 23 Higher than Nottingham Forest? Yes No

During the 13 games that they have played in the Championship, United have only managed to keep three clean-sheets as they have conceded 19 goals at this level.

If the Blades continue to falter, Slavisa Jokanovic ought to consider the possibility of bolstering his defensive options in this particular area during the January transfer window.

By drafting in some players who know exactly what it takes to thrive at this level, the Serbian could guide his side to a relative amount of success next year.

The Blades cannot afford to rely too much on Sharp to deliver the goods

Whilst Sharp has managed to deliver some fantastic performances for the Blades in recent months, Jokanovic cannot afford to rely too much on the forward to deliver the goods.

Having registered his ninth direct goal contribution of the 2021/22 campaign against Millwall, the 35-year-old will be determined to lead his side to a positive result in their showdown with Barnsley on Sunday.

However, when you consider that Sharp may not be able to play every game for United during the current campaign, it is imperative that the likes of Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster step up to the mark when they are called upon by Jokanovic.

McBurnie has only managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions in 76 appearances for the Blades whilst Brewster has yet to score in the Championship this season.