3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 2-0 win v WBA

Despite a strong start to the new season, Sheffield United saw their form dip in recent weeks and were without a win in October.

Therefore, Paul Heckingbottom’s side will have no doubt felt a weight lifted from the shoulders yesterday at they travelled to the Hawthorns and beat West Brom 2-0 which sees them fourth in the table now.

The Baggies are a struggling side so the Blades will need to back up this result as they go into their next games.

However, here we take a look at three things the weekend’s victory clearly taught us.

They know how to use their possession effectively

When you look at the statistics from the game, it was Carlos Corberan’s side who dominated in possession and quite significantly too.

West Brom had 65% of the ball whilst Sheffield United had just a 35% share.

However, given that Heckingbottom’s side won the game it shows us that they knew how to use the ball to get forward.

West Brom only had four more overall shots in the game than Sheffield United did with the Blades having 11 showing us that they managed to create nearly as much as their opponents going forward.

Although this may not be such a nice style of football for the fans to watch, as long as United ensure they are getting into the attacking positions and creating chances despite a lack of possession then fans will no doubt be able to put up with this.

They make their chances count

West Brom weren’t just ahead in terms of possession in yesterday’s game as they also registered more shots on target with five to challenge the Blades defence.

In comparison, Sheffield United had only two shots on target which again will be something that they are no doubt feeling disappointed with.

Whilst this is definitely something that needs work if the Blades are going to progress and have a strong season this year, given they scored both of their shots on target must serve as a positive for the club as it shows they are effective in front of goal.

If they were able to keep their 100% record of scoring from shots on target but give themselves more opportunities to score then it bodes well for them going forward.

There is still work to be done

Whilst Sheffield United will be both glad and relieved to have finally got a win under their belts after so long, looking at yesterday’s performance it seems there is plenty of work to be done if they want to extend their position as one of the top teams in the league for the season.

West Brom are a side who have started the season really poorly but on paper they dominated yesterday’s game and you can’t help but feel if a stronger side had replicated those stats against United then they would have won the game.

The Blades do have injury worries so the fact they are grinding out results is a bonus and reflects well on the team.

However, as they progress Paul Heckingbottom will need his side to produce a higher level of performance to ensure they are able to continue to pick up three points week in, week out.