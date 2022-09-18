3 things we clearly learnt about Sheffield United after their 2-0 win v Preston North End

The Sheffield United steam train rolls on as the Blades extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a comfortable 2-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale.

Backed by over 4,000 fans behind one of the goals in Lancashire, United had to work hard for it with North End piecing together lots of attacks in the first half, but when Iliman Ndiaye opened the scoring five minutes before half-time, they ended up being pretty comfortable.

Oli McBurnie doubled United’s advantage in the second half and they ended up seeing it out to record another three points on the road.

Quiz: Have these 15 players played for both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday?

1 of 15 Leigh Bromby? Yes No

Let’s look at three things we clearly learnt about Paul Heckingbottom’s side after they went three points clear at the top of the Championship.

Defence is a brick wall

Before Ndiaye struck the opener for Sheffield United, they were on the back foot for most of the half, with PNE having the lions share of the ball.

However, despite that, North End were restricted mainly to chances from range, with just one really that dropped in the box – and that was when Chris Basham took the ball off the toes of Emil Riis as he looked prime to finish Andrew Hughes’ cross from close range.

Anything that PNE threw at United, they batted back and cleared it away, with Basham, John Egan and Anel Ahmedhodzic proving to be an immovable object at the back.

Berge is wasted in a midfield pivot

The starting line-up saw Rhian Brewster come into the fold, and that in-turn saw Sander Berge pushed back into a midfield pivot alongside Oliver Norwood, as opposed to being part of a trio where he pushes forward.

The Norwegian didn’t do much in the first half as he had to sit back and help Norwood, but when pushed on in the second half, Berge showed why his best position is further up the pitch.

Dispossessing Andrew Hughes, Berge powered forward and selflessly squared the ball to McBurnie for United’s second goal, and it showed why he probably needs to be playing as an attacking midfielder.

United look best with Ndiaye up-front

In that attacking midfield role on Saturday was Ndiaye, who shifted a bit further back to accommodate Brewster playing up-front.

The Senegal international wasn’t in the game much – like all of United’s attackers – until his opener five minutes before half-time, but he showed his new-found ability inside the box with his goal.

Along with the fact that Sander Berge operates best as an advanced midfielder, Ndiaye should really be starting up-front every week and not in the number 10 role, and there’s even a case to be made that he should be the first attacker on the team sheet when everyone is fit.